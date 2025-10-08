Fact-check: Viral clip falsely claims Ishaq Dar said Pakistan will recognise Israel

The viral clip has been taken out of context from Ishaq Dar’s press conference held in Islamabad on September 30

Multiple online users allege that in a recent press conference, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the government had decided that Pakistan would soon be recognising the state of Israel.

The claim is baseless. No such statement has been made by the senior minister.

Claim

On October 2, a user on Instagram shared a short video clip from the press conference held by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on September 30. The video was captioned: “We are going to recognise Israel, said Ishaq Dar.”

In the accompanying video, Dar spoke about the amendments proposed by eight Muslim and Arab countries, including Pakistan, to US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

The video and its caption had received more than 1,900 likes and over 1,400 comments at the time of writing.

Comments under the post show that several users believed the foreign minister had made such remarks.

Fact

The online claims are false. Pakistan’s foreign minister has made no such announcement about recognising Israel.

The viral clip has been taken out of context from Ishaq Dar’s press conference held in Islamabad on September 30. The original 45-minute press conference can be viewed in full on Geo News’ YouTube channel.

The viral video was clipped from the timestamp 26:18 to 27:15. In this portion, Dar only defends himself and his team against criticism for allegedly endorsing Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

At no point in the press conference does he announce that Pakistan will be recognising Israel.

Shafqat Ali Khan, spokesperson for the ministry of foreign affairs, also dismissed the online claims in response to Geo Fact Check’s query.

Verdict: The claim that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced Pakistan would recognise Israel is not true.

