 
Geo News

Trump snubbed as Nobel Peace Prize 2025 goes to Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado

Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize for championing democracy and human rights

By
Reuters
|

October 10, 2025

Maria Corina Machado, candidate of the Vente Venezuela party for the opposition primaries and Freddy Superlano, leader of the Voluntad Popular party, raise their arms as they pose for pictures after a press conference, in Caracas, Venezuela, October 13, 2023. — Reuters
Maria Corina Machado, candidate of the Vente Venezuela party for the opposition primaries and Freddy Superlano, leader of the Voluntad Popular party, raise their arms as they pose for pictures after a press conference, in Caracas, Venezuela, October 13, 2023. — Reuters
  • Machado, a 58-year-old industrial engineer, lives in hiding.
  • She was blocked from running for president in 2024.
  • Trump drew attention this year after several endorsements.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for promoting democratic rights in her country and her struggle to achieve a transition to democracy, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

Machado, a 58-year-old industrial engineer who lives in hiding, was blocked in 2024 by Venezuela's courts from running for president and thus challenging President Nicolas Maduro, who has been in power since 2013.

"When authoritarians seize power, it is crucial to recognise courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist," it said in its citation.

The committee chose to focus on Venezuela at this time, in a year dominated by US President Donald Trump's repeated public statements that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump drew significant attention after receiving endorsements from Pakistan, Israel, Cambodia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

Ahead of the announcement, experts on the award had said Trump would not win it as he is dismantling the international world order the Nobel committee cherishes.

The Nobel Peace Prize, worth 11 million Swedish crowns, or about $1.2 million, is due to be presented in Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will. 

Tsunami warning issued after strong 7.5-magnitude jolts hit Philippines
Tsunami warning issued after strong 7.5-magnitude jolts hit Philippines
US to deploy 200 troops for Gaza stability task force
US to deploy 200 troops for Gaza stability task force
Putin admits Russian role in 2024 crash of Azerbaijani jet
Putin admits Russian role in 2024 crash of Azerbaijani jet
Explainer: Does Gaza deal mean the two-year-old war is over?
Explainer: Does Gaza deal mean the two-year-old war is over?
China expands rare earth restrictions, targets defence, semiconductor users
China expands rare earth restrictions, targets defence, semiconductor users
UK signs $468m deal to supply India with missiles
UK signs $468m deal to supply India with missiles
'Sending you love from Gaza': Palestinians hail ceasefire deal
'Sending you love from Gaza': Palestinians hail ceasefire deal
Netizens welcome ceasefire with tears — but vow never to forget the pain
Netizens welcome ceasefire with tears — but vow never to forget the pain