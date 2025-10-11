Bangladesh army says arrest warrants against officers affecting morale

Members of Bangladesh Army arrive at a temporary camp after the army was deployed across the country in order to help civil administration during general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 3, 2024. — Reuters

DHAKA: The Bangladesh army on Saturday said that arrest warrants issued against senior officers had affected troop morale ahead of elections, but pledged to uphold justice amid rising tensions.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued warrants for two dozen military officers over their alleged role in enforced disappearances during ousted premier Sheikh Hasina's rule.

The tribunal is prosecuting former senior figures connected to Hasina's ousted government and her now-banned Awami League party.

The warrants followed an inquiry commission's verification of more than 250 cases of disappearances, allegedly carried out by security forces, spanning the 15 years that Hasina's Awami League was in power.

Major General Md Hakimuzzaman, the army's adjutant general, acknowledged the impact of the tribunal's move.

"I can't deny that the arrest warrants against military officers are affecting us, but we will remain steadfast in ensuring justice," Hakimuzzaman told reporters in Dhaka.

The interim government, led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, has formed the commission to investigate cases of disappearances and has received around 1,700 complaints so far.

Hakimuzzaman said 15 serving officers had been taken into custody following the warrants.

"They are detached from their families and are being held in high-security detention with guards and other necessary arrangements," he said.

The officers are expected to appear before the ICT on October 22.

"There are certain issues that need to be resolved soon, and we will seek answers from the appropriate authority," Hakimuzzaman added.

This marks the first time such a large number of senior-ranking former and serving security officials are likely to face civilian trials in Bangladesh.