No survivors likely after Tennessee military blast, say officials

Law enforcement officers guard a gate outside the Accurate Energetic Systems military explosives plant, after an explosion at the facility in Bucksnort, Tennessee, US October 10, 2025. — Reuters

A huge blast at an explosives factory in Tennessee killed 16 people, authorities said Saturday, lowering the toll after locating two people who were previously missing and presumed dead.

The explosion on Friday in the town of Bucksnort took place at a factory owned by Accurate Energetic Systems, which makes explosives for both military and demolition purposes.

The blast destroyed an entire building at the plant's large campus, shook homes miles away and sent debris flying, news reports said.

After initially reporting a toll of 18 people presumed dead, "we have been able to locate and determine the two other folks [were] not on the site," Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said.

Their vehicle and personal items were found at the scene, leading to the initial belief they were among the victims.

In a statement, the company called the blast "a tragic accident".

But Brice McCracken, an official from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, told reporters late Saturday that authorities "are not any closer today to determining the origin and cause of this explosion".

Davis had said earlier in the day: "Can I say we're going to rule out foul play? We can't answer that. That might be days or weeks or months before we can do that."

Authorities were slowly processing the blast scene one foot at a time, the sheriff said, calling in bomb technicians every time they felt there was a risk of danger. DNA testing will be used to identify remains.