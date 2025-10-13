10 takeaways from Donald Trump's address to Israeli parliament

October 13, 2025
United States President Donald Trump on Monday addressed the Israeli parliament, following a peace deal he brokered to end the war in Gaza.
Here are 10 key takeaways from his address:
Trump was of the view that peace in Gaza ushered in the dawn of a new Middle East, saying that it ended the "long and painful nightmare" for all parties involved.
The US president expressed hope for a peace deal with Iran, saying his administration was ready for any agreement with the country.
The US president stated that the entire region has endorsed his plan to disarm Hamas.
Trump expressed hope that other countries would join the Abraham Accords quickly after the Gaza peace deal.
"Israel, with our help, has won all that they can by force of arm[s]," the US president said.
Trump called for a pardon for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been accused of corruption.
Terming the Gaza deal a triumph, the US president thanked mediators from the Arab and Muslim world for their crucial role in the peace efforts.
Trump said that he intended to be a partner in the effort to rebuild Gaza.
A left-wing lawmaker was expelled after he interrupted the US president’s speech to the Israeli parliament.
Trump told his envoy Steve Witkoff that "we've got to get Russia done" following the implementation of the Gaza peace deal.