10 takeaways from Donald Trump's address to Israeli parliament

US President Donald Trump addresses the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, in Jerusalem on October 13, 2025. — AFP

United States President Donald Trump on Monday addressed the Israeli parliament, following a peace deal he brokered to end the war in Gaza.

Here are 10 key takeaways from his address:

1. Gaza agreement dawn of a new Middle East

Trump was of the view that peace in Gaza ushered in the dawn of a new Middle East, saying that it ended the "long and painful nightmare" for all parties involved.

2. Offer to Iran for a peace deal

The US president expressed hope for a peace deal with Iran, saying his administration was ready for any agreement with the country.

3. Plan to disarm Hamas

The US president stated that the entire region has endorsed his plan to disarm Hamas.

4. Call on other nations to join Abraham Accords

Trump expressed hope that other countries would join the Abraham Accords quickly after the Gaza peace deal.

5. Acknowledgement of US help to Israel in Gaza war

"Israel, with our help, has won all that they can by force of arm[s]," the US president said.

6. Call for a pardon for Israeli PM

Trump called for a pardon for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been accused of corruption.

7. Muslim nations’ role in peace efforts

Terming the Gaza deal a triumph, the US president thanked mediators from the Arab and Muslim world for their crucial role in the peace efforts.

8. Role in the rebuilding of Gaza

Trump said that he intended to be a partner in the effort to rebuild Gaza.

9. Israeli lawmaker interrupts Trump's speech

A left-wing lawmaker was expelled after he interrupted the US president’s speech to the Israeli parliament.

10. Time to focus on Russia

Trump told his envoy Steve Witkoff that "we've got to get Russia done" following the implementation of the Gaza peace deal.