Fact-check: KP CM Sohail Afridi did not remove Quaid-i-Azam's portrait

Photos from chief minister’s office show that portrait of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah remains in place

After Sohail Afridi took oath as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) new chief minister on October 15, a photo of his first meeting with the Inspector General of Police and the Additional Chief Secretary of the province went viral on social media.

Users claimed that Afridi had removed the portrait of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah from his office and replaced it with that of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The claim is false. Jinnah’s portrait remains in the chief minister’s office.

Claim

On October 15, X (formerly Twitter) user Saif Awan posted a picture of the newly elected KP chief minister meeting senior provincial officials.

He captioned it: “Replacing the image of the Quaid-i-Azam with the image of a convicted criminal and the national flag with the party's flag, the benefit of seating a sycophant and slave in a constitutional office.”

At the time of writing, the post had received over 132,000 views, 300 reposts, and 900 likes.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari also shared the same image with the caption: “Where is the picture of Quaid-i-Azam?”

Fact

Photos from the chief minister’s office show that the portrait of Quaid-i-Azam remains in place, while a portrait of former prime minister Imran Khan hangs on the opposite wall.

The claim about Jinnah’s portrait being removed is incorrect. The viral image circulating online has been cropped to exclude a part of the wall.

Pictures of the same meeting, shared by Zar Wali, the press secretary to the KP chief minister, from different angles clearly show Jinnah’s portrait on Afridi’s right and Imran Khan’s portrait on his left.

Newly-elected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Khan Afridi can be seen at Chief Minister House in this undated image. — Press Secretary to KP CM

Imran Khan’s portrait was also displayed in the office during the tenure of Afridi’s predecessor, Ali Amin Gandapur.

Verdict: The CM KP’s office has both Imran Khan and the Quaid’s pictures.



