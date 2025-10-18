Fact-check: Video of journalist Hamid Mir promoting prostate treatment online is fake

Dr Adibul Hasan Rizvi has no Facebook account and the Geo link given in the video is fake

A video on social media appears to show Pakistani journalist and talk show host Hamid Mir promoting a prostate treatment. Social media users believe the claim to be true.

The claim is false. The footage was created using publicly available Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

Claim

On October 9, a Facebook account impersonating Dr Adibul Hasan Rizvi, a renowned Pakistani surgeon and philanthropist, shared a one-minute and 38-second video allegedly showing journalist Mir saying: “Science has found a way to overcome the problem of the prostate. In 2023, European scientists developed a treatment that is now being hailed as a major breakthrough in the field of urology.”

He then goes on to describe the benefits of the treatment, adding that it can be ordered directly from the manufacturer.

The video is captioned: “Prolan — the path to masculine comfort, improves blood circulation and helps maintain vitality.”

A link attached to the video redirects users to a website designed to look like the Geo News website, displaying fabricated news content to promote a product called Prolan.

Fact

The video is an AI-generated deepfake, and Mir has denied ever recording or endorsing such a video. The Facebook page also does not belong to Dr Adibul Hasan Rizvi.

Geo Fact Check used Hive Moderation, a platform that detects AI-generated content, which found the audio to be 93.7% likely AI-generated.

A reverse image search of keyframes from the clip shows that it was taken from a longer video uploaded to Mir’s YouTube channel on October 1, 2025, about the Israel–Hamas conflict. At no point in the original video does Mir mention the prostate treatments.

His original video can be seen here.

The journalist has also denied posting any such video in a social media post.

While a representative from the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) in Karachi, who did not wish to be named, confirmed to Geo Fact Check that Dr Rizvi has no Facebook account.

Anees Qureshi, an open-source intelligence analyst at Bytes for All, Islamabad, told Geo Fact Check that AI-generated deepfakes of public figures are commonly used worldwide by scammers to promote supplements and misleading health products.

“The scammers use AI tools like ElevenLabs to clone voices that sound identical to an individual’s own voice. To build authenticity, they sometimes replicate websites of credible media outlets to appear legitimate and gain public trust,” he said.

Furthermore, the Geo News link shared in the Facebook post is fraudulent, as it carries the domain 'zenvita.xyz' instead of Geo News’ official domain, 'geo.tv'.

Verdict: The video showing Mir promoting a prostate treatment is an AI-generated deepfake. There is no evidence that the journalist has ever endorsed or promoted any such treatment.

