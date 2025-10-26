 
Govt resumes new gas connections after four-year ban

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally launches process to provide (RLNG) connections to domestic consumers

October 26, 2025

A representational image of a gas stove. — Unsplash
  • PM congratulates allies on restoring gas connections.
  • DPM Ishaq Dar also attends ceremony held in Islamabad.
  • Government banned new gas connections in 2021.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday formally launched the process to provide Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) connections to domestic consumers across the country, marking the resumption of new household gas supplies after a four-year suspension.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Islamabad, the prime minister said the initiative fulfilled a long-standing public demand and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to easing citizens’ daily challenges.

The government had imposed a ban on new gas connections in 2021 due to rapidly depleting natural gas reserves, forcing many households to shift to more expensive alternatives such as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for cooking and heating.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister said that restoration of gas connections for the domestic consumers had been a long-standing demand of the people.

"During the PDM government tenure in 2022, we faced immense pressure over the public demand for the provision of gas connections," he added.

The prime minister went on to say that at that time, gas supply was a big challenge, but afterwards, funds were released and the infrastructure was laid down, and now the RLNG supply would be supplied throughout the country to a large number of applicants.

He also congratulated the coalition government parties, including PPP, MQM, BAP and others, over the restoration of gas connections to the domestic consumers.

On the occasion, the prime minister also prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and stressed upon hard work and dedication.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, ministers, secretaries, officials of SNGPL and parliamentarians.

Earlier, in a video message, Minister for Energy Ali Pervaiz Malik apprised that the SNGPL had brought down its line losses to 4.93% while earning a profit of Rs29 billion in the previous year.

