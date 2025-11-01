UAE first five-star luxury train set to roll out in 2028

Set to debut in 2028, the Etihad Rail luxury train will take passengers on journey across UAE





DUBAI: If you’ve ever dreamed of a five-star hotel on wheels, your wait may soon be over. The UAE is preparing to launch one of its most glamorous travel experiences yet — a luxury train that will redefine rail travel across the Emirates.

Photo courtesy Italian hospitality company Arsenale Group

Set to debut in 2028, the Etihad Rail luxury train will take passengers on a breathtaking journey from Fujairah’s coastline to the golden dunes of Liwa Desert in Abu Dhabi.

Designed and built by Italy’s Arsenale Group, the train will feature 15 opulent carriages — complete with private suites, fine-dining restaurants, a presidential suite, and a majlis-style VIP lounge inspired by Arabian elegance.

Photo courtesy Italian hospitality company Arsenale Group

Described as a “five-star hotel on rails”, the luxury service promises travellers an experience where comfort meets adventure — from waking up to mountain views in Hatta to dining under desert stars in Liwa.

Etihad Rail's regular passenger service is expected to begin next year, paving the way for this elite experience that could transform the way people explore the UAE.

Paolo Barletta, chief executive of Arsenale Group, the Italian company building Etihad Rail's luxury train — Arsenale Group

For those who crave luxury, scenery and sophistication, the ultimate train journey is on its way.

Photo courtesy Italian hospitality company Arsenale Group

Etihad Rail's passenger service, which will initially connect 11 areas within the UAE, is set to launch next year. The service will eventually connect all seven emirates, transforming the country's transport system.