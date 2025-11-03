UAE Flag Day: Strict penalties for insulting National flag as residents prepare for celebrations

The tallest flagpole in the world at 123m tall, the Abu Dhabi Flagpole stands at the end of the scenic Corniche Breakwater facing the heart of the city. — Instagram@ralphemerson_deperalta

DUBAI: As the UAE celebrates Flag Day today, authorities have issued a reminder that any act of disrespect toward the national flag, such as using its design on cakes, decorations, or promotional items, is a serious crime punishable by up to 25 years in prison and a fine of Dh500,000 (almost Rs37.8 million).

The warning comes ahead of UAE National Day celebrations on December 2, when citizens and expatriate communities across Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi typically mark the occasion with flag hoisting, parades, and cake-cutting ceremonies. Officials have urged everyone to ensure the national flag is treated with the utmost respect.

Residents are advised to follow a set of dos and don’ts issued by the government. Flags must be made of high-quality polyester, kept clean and undamaged, and should never touch the ground. Nothing else should be attached to the flagpole, and flags must be properly folded after use.

Authorities have also clarified that no emblem, logo, or decorative edge should be added to the flag, and it should not appear on food items or altered for promotional designs such as balloons, logos, or typography.

The UAE flag, featuring red, green, white, and black colours symbolising Arab unity, was first raised by the nation’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, during the Eid Al Etihad celebrations in 1971.

As the country prepares for its 53rd National Day, the message is clear: the flag represents the UAE’s pride and unity, and must be honoured accordingly.