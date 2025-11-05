In pictures: New Yorkers rejoice after Mamdani's mayoral election triumph

"So Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up," says Mamdani in victory speech to supporters
New Yorkers celebrated as Zohran Mamdani made history, becoming the city's first Muslim mayor after a landmark election victory.
Mamdani's victory came in the face of fierce attacks on his policies and Muslim heritage from business elites, conservative media commentators and Trump himself.
"If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him," Mamdani said in a victory speech to supporters.
There was a party atmosphere at Mamdani's election results viewing event for supporters, held at a storied concert venue in Brooklyn.
The 34-year-old election winner was born in Uganda to a family of Indian origin and has lived in the United States since he was seven, becoming a naturalised US citizen in 2018.