Fact-check: Video of two anti-smog trucks colliding in Lahore is AI-generated

The anti-smog trucks seen in the video do not resemble the real ones being used in Lahore

Fayyaz Hussain
Geo Fact-Check

Updated Thursday Nov 06 2025

A video has begun circulating online allegedly showing two trucks mounted with anti-smog guns in Lahore colliding, sparking a debate online about the wastage of public funds.

The claim is false.

Claim

On November 2, a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared an 11-second video supposedly showing two anti-smog gun machines ramming into each other in Lahore.

“Is this video real? The anti-smog vehicles that were brought in yesterday reportedly collided with each other,” wrote the user in Urdu.

In the video, a person can be heard narrating that the anti-smog vehicles have just crashed in Lahore and also injured a motorcyclist. The video has been viewed over 130,000 times and reposted more than 300 times to date.

Similar claims were also shared on X here, here and here.

Fact

The video being circulated online about two trucks carrying anti-smog guns is not genuine.

Hive Moderation, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) content detection tool, found the footage was 99% likely to have been created using AI tools.

Hive Moderation found the video to be a deepfake.
Hive Moderation found the video to be a deepfake.

There are also several inconsistencies in the video, which suggest that it was AI-generated.

For example, one person holding a phone has unnaturally long fingers, while another person, who otherwise is wearing blue clothes, has a sleeve of a different colour. 

Screenshots from the online video which show visual inconsistencies.
Screenshots from the online video which show visual inconsistencies.

Additionally, the uniform seen in the video on a police officer in Lahore does not match the ones currently worn by the city’s police.

Screenshots from the online video which show visual inconsistencies.
Screenshots from the online video which show visual inconsistencies.

Neither do the anti-smog trucks seen in the video resemble the real ones being used in Lahore. Below is an image of the actual trucks deployed by the Punjab government.

An anti-smog gun carrier. Picture courtesy of the Environment Protection and Climate Change Department's Facebook page.
An anti-smog gun carrier. Picture courtesy of the Environment Protection and Climate Change Department’s Facebook page.

Verdict: No such incident occurred, and the vehicles seen in the clip do not match the real anti-smog trucks currently being used by the Punjab government.

