Fact-check: Video of two anti-smog trucks colliding in Lahore is AI-generated

The anti-smog trucks seen in the video do not resemble the real ones being used in Lahore

A video has begun circulating online allegedly showing two trucks mounted with anti-smog guns in Lahore colliding, sparking a debate online about the wastage of public funds.

The claim is false.

Claim

On November 2, a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared an 11-second video supposedly showing two anti-smog gun machines ramming into each other in Lahore.

“Is this video real? The anti-smog vehicles that were brought in yesterday reportedly collided with each other,” wrote the user in Urdu.

In the video, a person can be heard narrating that the anti-smog vehicles have just crashed in Lahore and also injured a motorcyclist. The video has been viewed over 130,000 times and reposted more than 300 times to date.

Similar claims were also shared on X here, here and here.

Fact

The video being circulated online about two trucks carrying anti-smog guns is not genuine.

Hive Moderation, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) content detection tool, found the footage was 99% likely to have been created using AI tools.

Hive Moderation found the video to be a deepfake.

There are also several inconsistencies in the video, which suggest that it was AI-generated.

For example, one person holding a phone has unnaturally long fingers, while another person, who otherwise is wearing blue clothes, has a sleeve of a different colour.

Screenshots from the online video which show visual inconsistencies.

Additionally, the uniform seen in the video on a police officer in Lahore does not match the ones currently worn by the city’s police.

Screenshots from the online video which show visual inconsistencies.

Neither do the anti-smog trucks seen in the video resemble the real ones being used in Lahore. Below is an image of the actual trucks deployed by the Punjab government.

An anti-smog gun carrier. Picture courtesy of the Environment Protection and Climate Change Department’s Facebook page.

Verdict: No such incident occurred, and the vehicles seen in the clip do not match the real anti-smog trucks currently being used by the Punjab government.

Follow us on @GeoFactCheck on X (Twitter) and @geo_factcheck on Instagram. If our readers detect any errors, we encourage them to contact us at [email protected]