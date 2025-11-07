PM Shehbaz departs for Azerbaijan on two-day official visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departs for his official visit to Azerbaijan from Islamabad on November 7, 2025. — X/@GovtofPakistan

Regional connectivity, new areas of cooperation to be discussed: FO.

Talks to focus on boosting trade, investment, energy, and defence.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan enjoy deep-rooted fraternal relations, says FO.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for Azerbaijan on a two-day official visit from November 7-8 to take part in the celebrations marking the fifth anniversary of the country’s Victory Day.

At the invitation of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, the prime minister will attend the events commemorating the Victory Day festivities in Baku, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Friday.

"During the visit, he (PM Shehbaz) will also hold a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and identify new avenues to further deepen cooperation in diverse sectors, including trade and investment, energy, defence, education, and regional connectivity," the FO statement added.

"Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy long-standing fraternal relations, rooted in shared faith, history, culture, and mutual trust.

"The two countries also maintain close cooperation in regional and international fora, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), and the United Nations (UN)," the statement added.

The visit by the prime minister, the FO said, will reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and further advance the strategic partnership between the two brotherly nations.

This marks PM Shehbaz’s third visit to Azerbaijan in 2025, following his official trip in February and his participation as head of Pakistan’s delegation at the 17th Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Summit in Khankendi, which took place from July 3 to 4.

PM Shehbaz had also met President Aliyev on the sidelines of the ECO Summit and reaffirmed that the interactions between the leadership of both countries had helped in making the relationship ever stronger.