China halts export ban to US of some 'dual use' materials: ministry

US and Chinese flags are seen before a meeting between senior defence officials from both countries at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US, November 9, 2018. Reuters

Suspension covers gallium, germanium, and antimony exports.

Export ban suspension to remain in effect until Nov 27, 2026.

Ban targeted metals used in semiconductors and defence tech.

BEIJING: China suspended an export ban to the United States that had targeted gallium, germanium and antimony, metals crucial for modern technology, including semiconductors, Beijing's commerce ministry announced Sunday.

The restrictions banned the export of "dual-use" goods, materials that can have both civilian and military applications.

Imposed in December 2024, the ban will now be suspended until November 27, 2026, Beijing's commerce ministry said in a statement.

The announcement comes after leaders Xi Jinping and Donald Trump met on October 30 in South Korea and agreed to walk back some punitive measures imposed during their tit-for-tat tariff escalation.

At one point, duties on both sides reached prohibitive triple-digit levels, hampering trade between the world´s two largest economies and snarling global supply chains.

Throughout the trade war, China has sought to leverage its chokehold over the critical minerals underpinning everything from smartphones to advanced military technology.

China confirms Nexperia chip export resumptions

Meanwhile, the European Commission said Saturday that Chinese authorities had confirmed a partial resumption of Nexperia chips, easing a blockage that has alarmed carmakers.

The dispute erupted in September when the Dutch government effectively took control of Nexperia, which is based in the Netherlands but whose parent company is China´s Wingtech.

China responded by banning re-exports of the firm's chips, triggering warnings from automakers of production stoppages as the components are critical to onboard electronics.

But Beijing announced at the weekend it would exempt some chips from the export ban, reportedly part of a trade deal agreed by President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic posted on X that he welcomed "the confirmation provided today... regarding the further simplification of export procedures for Nexperia chips destined for EU and global clients".

The exports will be allowed as long as the chips are only for "civilian use", Sefcovic added, saying the measure would take effect "immediately".

Talks are continuing with China on finding a "lasting, stable, predictable framework that ensures the full restoration of semiconductor flows", he added.

Germany's Aumovio, a major automotive supplier, had already said on Friday it had received permission from Chinese authorities to resume the Nexperia chip exports.

The chips are made in Europe but then sent to China for finishing, before being re-exported to clients in Europe and other markets.

Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker, had warned of production stoppages if the crisis dragged on, while smaller firms were reported to be preparing to cut working hours.

The Netherlands cited national security concerns when it moved to take control of Nexperia, accusing the firm´s CEO of mismanagement.