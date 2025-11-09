Brian May breaks silence on Freddie Mercury's secret child

Brian May addresses Freddie Mercury secret daughter

Anita Dobson has shared her husband Brian May’s reaction to the rumour that Freddie Mercury has a secret daughter.

It was claimed in a recent biography about the Queen front man that the child was conceived while he was having an affair with the wife of a close friend in 1976.

In the book, titled Love, Freddie: Freddie Mercury’s Secret Life and Love, it’s alleged that Mercury’s inner circle, including his bandmates, have known of the daughter’s existence for almost fifty years.

However, the revelation was news to guitarist May, who was left shocked when he heard about it.

Ex-EastEnders star Dobson shared the couple’s response to the claim, telling The Telegraph: “Why wait this long? Brian thinks it’s a load of rubbish. I knew Freddie really, really well – I was a good friend of his – and I think Brian would trust me with that knowledge.”

Dobson said that if it’s true, the person should step forward as “we’d all like to meet her.”

The actress, who also appears in Doctor Who, previously told The Mirror: “There must be lots of people who have children that we don’t know about. It’s just because it’s him. Because he’s iconic.”

“And the type of animal that he was, it seems inconceivable that he would have a child with someone we don’t know about,” Dobson mentioned.

The alleged child, now 48, worked with rock biographer Lesley-Ann Jones for the new book, which was published in September.

The woman, known only as B, claimed she and Freddie Mercury had a close relationship “from the moment I was born and throughout the final 15 years of his life.”