Fact-check: Shehbaz Sharif's comments on loans at Saudi conference misrepresented online

No, PM Shehbaz Sharif did not complain about not receiving enough loans or aid at Saudi Arabia conference

A quote is being attributed to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, allegedly from his address at a conference in Saudi Arabia, claiming that the prime minister criticised the international community for not giving his country enough loans and aid.

This claim is false.

Claim

On November 1, a YouTube user posted an eight-second video of PM Shehbaz speaking at a conference in Saudi Arabia on October 28.

The user captioned the video: "Angry at not receiving charity. Why do you call me when you don't want to give loans, alms and aid. My back has bent after continuous begging." The user claimed that PM Shehbaz made the above comments.

In the clip, Shehbaz can be heard saying: "This is not acceptable. It is something which is absolutely unacceptable because loans over loans, loans over loans will make your back break and you will never be able to stand up."

The video has been viewed over 46,000 times and liked more than 190 times.

Screengrab of concerned video. — YouTube@AzaadNewsofficial

Similar claims were also shared on other platforms such as TikTok, Facebook and Instagram here, here and here.

Fact

The prime minister made no such remarks criticising the international community. In reality, at the conference he spoke about the need for global cooperation to tackle climate change, stressing that loans are not the solution for climate-vulnerable countries.

The full, hour-long roundtable session at the 9th Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Saudi Arabia is available on the official FII YouTube channel.

During the session, moderator Richard Attias, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Acting CEO of the FII Institute, asked Sharif: "In this world of volatility, in this world of inequality, how do emerging nations and big nations like Pakistan attract long-term investments while also protecting their social fabric?"

In response, Sharif highlighted that Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change despite its negligible contribution to global emissions. He noted that devastating floods and cloudbursts have severely affected Pakistan's economy.

"Then again this year we had terrible floods, cloud outbursts, and we were absolutely helpless. It’s like going up the ladder and then coming back down again. This is not acceptable. This is not where humanity should be directed towards. It has to be mutual cooperation."

He then added: "If somebody thinks that countries like Pakistan which are devastated — for them loans would be enough — that is not acceptable. It is absolutely unacceptable because loans over loans, loans over loans, your back will break and you will never be able to stand up. We want to work hard to stand up on our feet."

Geo Fact Check reviewed the entire one-hour conference and found no instance where the prime minister reprimanded the international community for inviting him to such events or complained about not receiving enough loans or aid.

Verdict: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks have been taken out of context and misleadingly portrayed online.

