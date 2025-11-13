Fact-check: Viral claim about NUML banning Peshawari chappals is untrue

A claim circulating on social media alleges that the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in Islamabad has banned students from wearing the Peshawari chappal on campus. The posts have sparked an online debate, with many users criticising the supposed restrictions on traditional attire.

The claim is false.

Claim

The rumour originated from a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on November 2, showing a guard stopping students from entering the NUML campus. The accompanying caption alleged: "NUML university has banned Peshawari chappal, and Air University has banned shalwar kameez as part of their dress codes, [in] Islamabad".

At the time of writing, the post had received over 1,500 reactions, 674 shares, and 170 comments.

Identical claims were also shared on Facebook here, here and here.

Fact

Both the administration and students at NUML denied that any such restriction has been imposed.

Waqas Ahmad, the public relations officer (PRO) at NUML, dismissed the viral posts as "baseless and misleading".

"Our official notification does not mention anywhere that Peshawari chappals or shalwar kameez are not allowed on campus,” Ahmad told Geo Fact Check. "If anyone wishes, I can show CCTV footage clearly showing students entering the university wearing traditional attire, including shalwar kameez and Peshawari chappals."

Ahmad also shared three pictures of students wearing shalwar kameez and Peshawari chappals on campus on November 10 with Geo Fact Check.

Separately, two NUML students also refuted the claims. One said, "I came to the university today wearing shalwar kameez and Peshawari chappal. There are no such restrictions from the university administration."

Another student from Balochistan added, "This is misinformation. No one here has been stopped by guards for wearing traditional dress".

Geo Fact Check, however, could not independently verify the claim regarding Air University.

Verdict: NUML has not banned Peshawari chappals or traditional attire on campus.



