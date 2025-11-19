Fact-check: Fake Geo News graphic wrongly claims Imran Khan praised Israel

No credible Pakistani news outlet has reported any such remarks by Imran Khan either

A graphic designed to resemble a Geo News bulletin is circulating online, claiming that the channel aired a report in which it attributed a pro-Israel statement to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan.

The claim is false. The graphic is fabricated.

Claim

On November 14, a news graphic appeared on X (Twitter) that allegedly showed Geo News quoting jailed former prime minister Khan as saying: “Our hopes now lie with Israel. Israel has always raised its voice against oppression: Chairman PTI.”

The graphic included the Geo News logo and an image of Khan.

The claim was also shared here.

Fact

Geo News did not broadcast or publish any such report. There is no evidence that Khan has made the statement attributed to him.

A review of Khan’s official X account from November 10 to 15 showed no such comments. Khan’s X account can be viewed here.

While a Geo News spokesperson confirmed to Geo Fact Check that the circulating graphic is fake.

Furthermore, no credible Pakistani news outlet has reported any such remarks by Imran Khan.

Verdict: The graphic attributing the quote about Israel to Imran Khan is fabricated. Geo News did not air or publish this statement, and there is no evidence from credible sources that Khan made these remarks.

Follow us on @GeoFactCheck on X (Twitter) and @geo_factcheck on Instagram. If our readers detect any errors, we encourage them to contact us at [email protected]