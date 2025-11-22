Fact-check: Balochistan government confirms temporary ban on face coverings

Officials say that the ban does not apply to women who take the veil

Multiple posts online claim that the Balochistan government has banned several forms of face covering in public for security reasons until the end of November. While other users have questioned the authenticity of the claim.

The claim is true.

Claim

On November 10, a Facebook account shared a news graphic stating: “Big news. In Balochistan, a ban has been imposed on motorcycle pillion riding and covering the face.”

The caption added: “According to the notification issued by Balochistan’s home department, unregistered motorcycles, black-tinted windows, and the transportation of explosives will be prohibited. In addition, wearing a face-covering or veil in public places has also been banned.”

The claim was also shared on Instagram and can be viewed here.

Fact

Officials of the Balochistan government have confirmed that the prohibitions are in place for nearly a month but clarified that the restriction on face coverings does not apply to women who wear the veil.

Babar Khan, the principal secretary to the chief minister of Balochistan, shared the notification with Geo Fact Check. The document, dated November 9, was issued by the Balochistan Home Department and invokes Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The notification confirms a province-wide ban on displaying or using weapons, riding motorcycles with a passenger other than women or children, and using vehicles with tinted windows. It also restricts covering the face in public, particularly through the use of mufflers, masks or any item that prevents identification.

A copy of the notification shared by the principal secretary to the Chief Minister of Balochistan with Geo Fact Check.

Javed Mengal, a section officer (judicial) in the home department, also confirmed the notification and shared the same document. He stated that the notification was issued due to the prevailing law and order situation and reiterated that the ban does not apply to women who take the veil.

Verdict: True. The official notification confirms the restrictions reported on social media, including motorcycle pillion riding, unregistered vehicles, tinted windows, public gatherings, and face coverings that obscure identity.

