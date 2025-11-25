Fact check: Bogus UK-based Nadra website circulates online

All Nadra-related processing is carried out exclusively through its mobile application, the Pak Identity App, or its official webpage, nadra.gov.pk

A message circulating on WhatsApp groups and social media in Pakistan alleges that the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has launched a new website specifically for overseas Pakistanis living in the United Kingdom to access its services.

The webpage is fraudulent.

Claim

Online posts claim that the government-run citizens’ registration body, Nadra, has launched dedicated services in the United Kingdom (UK) for overseas Pakistanis. These posts further claim that the websites www.nadracardcentre.co.uk and https://nadracardscentre.co.uk/modification-nadra-card can be used to apply for or renew identity cards, obtain a National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP), or even secure employment with Nadra.

The claims can be viewed on X (formerly Twitter) here and here.

These weblinks have also been shared widely in WhatsApp groups, with users alleging that they were launched by Nadra specifically for UK-based Pakistanis.

Fact

Two Nadra officials, along with an independent verification, confirmed that the websites circulating online and in WhatsApp groups are fake.

Shabahat Ali, spokesperson for the National Database and Registration Authority, told Geo Fact Check over the phone: “Nadra does not run any other website or platform for receiving applications or offering its services except its official website, nadra.gov.pk.”

He further clarified that all Nadra-related processing is carried out exclusively through its mobile application, the Pak Identity App, and not through any third-party applications or websites.

Another Nadra official shared a link to Nadra’s official Facebook account, where the authority publicly debunked the fake website.

“This website is falsely claiming to provide services related to identity cards and NICOP, as well as offering employment, in the name of Nadra. Please note that this website has absolutely no connection with Nadra,” reads the Nadra post. It can be viewed here.

Verdict: The websites being circulated are fraudulent. Nadra has not launched any such online platforms for UK-based Pakistanis. All services must be accessed only through nadra.gov.pk or the Pak Identity App.



Follow us on @GeoFactCheck on X (Twitter) and @geo_factcheck on Instagram. If our readers detect any errors, we encourage them to contact us at [email protected]