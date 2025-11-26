Fact-check: No, Nawaz Sharif's X account is not operating from India

A closer examination of the circulating screenshots reveals multiple inconsistencies that also indicate they were fabricated

Earlier this week, X (formerly Twitter) rolled out a new feature that displays the country an account is based in. Shortly after, social media users in Pakistan began sharing a purported screenshot of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s X account, claiming it showed that the account was being operated from India.

The claim is false.

Claim

On November 23, a user on X posted an alleged screenshot of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s account with the caption: “Elder Mian [Nawaz Sharif] turns out to be Modi’s friend as he is operating his X account from there [India].”

The screenshot appeared to show that Sharif’s account was based in India.

At the time of writing, the post had been viewed over 161,000 times, reposted more than 2,100 times and liked over 5,200 times.

Similar claims were also shared here and here.

Fact

The location listed on the former prime minister’s official X account is Pakistan, not India.

Geo Fact Check reviewed Sharif’s verified X account and found that under the section “Account based in” it states Pakistan, contrary to what is being alleged online.

Screenshot of the “About this account” section of Nawaz Sharif’s X account showing it is based in Pakistan.

A closer examination of the circulating screenshots reveals multiple inconsistencies that indicate they were fabricated. For instance, the handle in the screenshot appears as @nawazsharifmns, whereas Sharif’s actual handle is @NawazSharifMNS. Additionally, the phrase “former prime minister of Pakistan” is misspelt as “former mrimite of Pakistan.”

The image shows inconsistencies in the alleged screenshot.

Verdict: The claim is false. The screenshot has been doctored to falsely show that Nawaz Sharif’s X account is based in India.



Follow us on @GeoFactCheck on X (formerly Twitter) and @geo_factcheck on Instagram. If our readers detect any errors, we encourage them to contact us at [email protected].