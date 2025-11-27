Drone strike shuts down key Iraq gas field, plunges Kurdistan into widespread outages

Smoke rises after a drone attack targeted oil facilities in the Zakho area of Iraq's Kurdistan region, Iraq, July 16, 2025.— Reuters

Drone strike hit Khor Mor gas field, forcing immediate shutdown.

Supply to Kurdistan’s stations halted, triggering power outages.

Officials expect 3,000MW drop in generation after attack.

A drone attack prompted the suspension of operations at the Khor Mor gas field, one of the largest gas fields in Iraqi Kurdistan and caused major power cuts across the northern region, field engineers and officials said on Wednesday.

All gas supplies to power stations in the Kurdistan region were halted following the attack, the Natural Resources and Electricity ministries said in a joint statement.

Widespread power outages have affected large areas of the region, local officials said.

A drop of 3,000 megawatts in power generation is expected in Kurdistan after the attack, Kurdish electricity ministry spokesperson Omed Ahmed said in a statement.

The strike, which hit field storage tanks, started a fire and wounded some workers, security sources said.

Firefighting teams were still working to contain the blaze, and a field engineer said damage to the main liquid-gas storage depot would take two to three days to repair.

"A drone struck a key gas storage facility at the field, causing extensive damage, and a fire is still burning," a worker told Reuters from the field shelter where staff had taken cover amid fears of further attacks.

Two videos posted by Kurdish broadcaster Rudaw on X showed smoke billowing from the site and a partial blackout in the city of Erbil after the drone attack.

Teams from both ministries and the United Arab Emirates' energy firm Dana Gas, one of the field's operators, are on site investigating the incident, they said in the joint statement.

The Pearl Consortium, which includes Dana Gas and its affiliate Crescent Petroleum, hold the rights to develop the Khor Mor field.

Iraqi Security Media Cell, an official body responsible for disseminating security information, said the field was hit in a "treacherous terrorist" attack that set fire to a main storage tank but caused no casualties.

It said the strike would worsen power shortages in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah and that authorities would pursue those responsible.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

This is the second drone attack that has targeted the field in days, as Iraqi Kurdish security forces opened fire at a drone to prevent it from reaching the field late on Sunday.