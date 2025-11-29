'Skyfall' actress Judi Dench tragic confession brings tears to eyes

Judi Dench worsening condition: ‘can't recognize anybody anymore’

Oscar-winning actress Judi Dench gave heartbreaking update about her health to her fans.

One of the Britain’s most celebrated actresses revealed that her eyesight is worsening.

This has left her unable to recognize faces or read scripts.

Dench shared with the fans in 2012 she is suffering from age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

The 90-year-old gave the heart wrenching news during a recent appearance on ITV.

“You don't [see me on camera anymore] because I can't see," she explained. "I've got, you know, that thing.”

Macbeth costar and longtime friend Ian McKellen quipped that they can see her.

She responded by admitting that she can only see his ‘outline’.

"I know you so well. But I can't recognize anybody anymore,” Dench continued.

The X-Men star jokingly asked the Skyfall actress if she goes to ‘total strangers’, and say ‘Lovely to see you again’.

Dench also adding to the joke, replied, “Sometimes!”

Judi Dench age-related macular degeneration diagnosis:

After she was diagnosed with the medical condition around more than a decade ago, she adapted her craft by relying on family, friends and colleagues.

They would read the lines aloud and she would memorize them through repetition.

She recalled how Kenneth Branagh once guided her on stage when she lost her bearings.

Despite the challenges, she remains determined to continue performing.