Fact-check: AI generated video falsely claims to show giant CM Punjab's statue in Lahore

Two image detection tools found the video to be generated using AI tools

Multiple online posts are sharing an alleged video of an enormously large statue of Punjab Maryam Chief Minister Nawaz Sharif being constructed in Lahore. Some social media accounts appear to believe that the statue is actually being erected.

The claim is false. The video clip has been generated using Artificial Intelligence tools.

Claim

On November 25, a user on X, formerly Twitter, shared an eight second video that appears to show a towering sculpture of CM Maryam on a busy roundabout. The user captioned the video in Urdu: "The masterpiece sculpture of the Chief Minister of Punjab is in the final stages of completion."

Identical videos also spread on TikTok here, here and here.

Fact

The video circulating online was created using publicly available Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and does not show a real under-construction statue of Punjab CM Maryam.

Geo Fact Check used Hive Moderation, an AI content detection platform, to examine the authenticity of the clip.

Hive Moderation gave the video a high aggregated score of 99.9%, indicating that the clip contains AI generated or deepfake content.

Hive Moderation found that the video was likely generated using AI tools.

Attestiv, a digital media forensic tool, also gave the video a tamper score of 100, meaning it is not a genuine recording.

While Punjab’s Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari told Geo Fact Check that the video is "fake" and "AI-generated".

Verdict: The video claiming to show an under-construction sculpture of CM Maryam is entirely AI-generated and does not represent any real structure.



