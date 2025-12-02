 
Geo News

Amy Schumer reveals true reason behind incredible weight loss

Amy Schumer also addressed the rumours around her marriage

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 02, 2025

Amy Schumer reveals true reason behind incredible weight loss
Amy Schumer reveals true reason behind incredible weight loss

Amy Schumer is giving a clearer look at how her health shaped her weight-loss journey.

On Monday, the comedian shared an Instagram reel filmed by her 6-year-old son, Gene, offering a casual walk-through of their home while Schumer addressed continued questions about her appearance.

In text layered over the video, Schumer, 44, clarified several misconceptions. She noted that she doesn’t use Botox or filler and said reports of a 30-lb. weight loss were inaccurate. “I lost 50,” she wrote. “Not to look hot which does feel fun and temporary. I did it to survive.”

She went on to reference the health condition that caused her significant facial swelling earlier this year. “I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you, but the internet caught it, and the disease has cleared,” she wrote, alluding to her Cushing syndrome diagnosis.

Schumer acknowledged she’s had plastic surgery “over the years” and currently uses Mounjaro. “Sorry for whatever feeling it’s giving you that I lost that weight,” she added. Despite the scrutiny, she emphasised the upside: she is now “pain free” and able to “play tag” with her son.

She also addressed her ongoing perimenopause experience, saying she’s open to sharing more with anyone curious about “how I'm looking or feeling or where I am in my perimenopause process.”

Schumer ended by responding to speculation surrounding her marriage to Chris Fischer. “Whatever ends up happening with Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism,” she wrote of her husband’s autism diagnosis.

“Fingers crossed we can make it through, he's the best.”

Sources previously told People magazine the couple remains committed and is “privately working through normal issues that couples in long-term marriages have.”

More From Entertainment

Inside Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz relaxed Roman getaway
Inside Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz relaxed Roman getaway
Madelyn Cline shares working experience with Johnny Depp: 'Priceless'
Madelyn Cline shares working experience with Johnny Depp: 'Priceless'
Taylor Swift scores another milestone with eight-week no 1 run
Taylor Swift scores another milestone with eight-week no 1 run
Travis Barker collaborator Poorstacy's cause of death: Suicide?
Travis Barker collaborator Poorstacy's cause of death: Suicide?
Whoopi Goldberg breaks her silence on two-week absence from ‘The View'
Whoopi Goldberg breaks her silence on two-week absence from ‘The View'
Taylor Swift unveils 'The Final Show' featuring full TTPD set
Taylor Swift unveils 'The Final Show' featuring full TTPD set
'The Idea of You' star reveals his first reaction to script of ‘Masters of the Universe'
'The Idea of You' star reveals his first reaction to script of ‘Masters of the Universe'
Millie Bobby Brown officially marks key change amid ‘Stranger Things' success
Millie Bobby Brown officially marks key change amid ‘Stranger Things' success
Hilary Duff announces Vegas Valentine's weekend shows
Hilary Duff announces Vegas Valentine's weekend shows