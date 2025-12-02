Amy Schumer reveals true reason behind incredible weight loss

Amy Schumer is giving a clearer look at how her health shaped her weight-loss journey.

On Monday, the comedian shared an Instagram reel filmed by her 6-year-old son, Gene, offering a casual walk-through of their home while Schumer addressed continued questions about her appearance.

In text layered over the video, Schumer, 44, clarified several misconceptions. She noted that she doesn’t use Botox or filler and said reports of a 30-lb. weight loss were inaccurate. “I lost 50,” she wrote. “Not to look hot which does feel fun and temporary. I did it to survive.”

She went on to reference the health condition that caused her significant facial swelling earlier this year. “I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you, but the internet caught it, and the disease has cleared,” she wrote, alluding to her Cushing syndrome diagnosis.

Schumer acknowledged she’s had plastic surgery “over the years” and currently uses Mounjaro. “Sorry for whatever feeling it’s giving you that I lost that weight,” she added. Despite the scrutiny, she emphasised the upside: she is now “pain free” and able to “play tag” with her son.

She also addressed her ongoing perimenopause experience, saying she’s open to sharing more with anyone curious about “how I'm looking or feeling or where I am in my perimenopause process.”

Schumer ended by responding to speculation surrounding her marriage to Chris Fischer. “Whatever ends up happening with Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism,” she wrote of her husband’s autism diagnosis.

“Fingers crossed we can make it through, he's the best.”

Sources previously told People magazine the couple remains committed and is “privately working through normal issues that couples in long-term marriages have.”