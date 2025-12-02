Fact-check: Viral clip falsely claims Imran Khan's sister asked Modi to launch 'Operation Sindoor 2'

Geo Fact Check reviewed the entire over 25-minute interview of Noreen Niazi on India Today. There was no such statement by Imran Khan’s sister regarding Operation Sindoor

Recently, Noreen Niazi, the sister of former prime minister Imran Khan, appeared on an Indian news channel to speak about the incarceration of her brother. After the interview, a clip began circulating online claiming that during the programme Noreen Niazi requested Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct an “Operation Sindoor Part 2” to help secure Imran Khan’s release.

On May 7, the Indian military launched multiple attacks targeting sites in Pakistan. The attack was named ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The claim is false. Noreen Niazi made no such statement.

Claim

On November 29, Abid Sher Ali, a politician belonging to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), posted a 31-second supposed clip of Noreen Niazi from her interview with India Today.

He captioned the video: “This woman is telling Modi to conduct an Operation Sindoor Part 2 to help Imran Khan come out of jail. In other words, she is asking him [Modi] to attack Pakistan and then help her to free her brother.”

In the video, Niazi can allegedly be heard telling India Today: “I want to use the platform of your channel to request Modi jee, and if you carry out an Operation Sindoor 2 only then can Imran Khan be released from jail.”

At the time of writing, the post had been viewed over 57,600 times, reposted 309 times and liked 709 times.

The same clip was shared by other accounts on X (Twitter) as well here, here and here.

Fact

Noreen Niazi did not make any such comment on India Today. Her actual interview has been edited using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to manipulate her audio, confirms an independent analysis.

Geo Fact Check reviewed the entire over 25-minute interview of Niazi on India Today on November 28. There was no statement by Imran Khan’s sister regarding Operation Sindoor.

Online users sliced a clip of the interview at the time stamp 18:49, where her exact words were: “There are people in the police who tell us, who say that we are with Imran Khan. This is a referendum in Pakistan for Imran Khan. They should not even think about harming Imran Khan because they don’t know what will happen to them. People are ready to come out.”

Additionally, Anees Qureshi, an open-source intelligence analyst at Bytes for All (B4A) in Islamabad, told Geo Fact Check that the voice of Noreen Niazi in the viral clip has been cloned. “If you compare Noreen Niazi’s actual voice to the one in the clip being shared online, there is a slight difference in the pitch,” he said, adding that another red flag was Niazi’s accent in the circulating clip.

“Till now, AI models do not have a good command of Urdu speech,” Qureshi added. “The models are well-trained in Hindi, so [in the cloned part] a slight Indian accent can be heard, especially when she says ‘Imran Khan’.”

Noreen Niazi has also called the online clips “doctored” and made using AI, in a post on her X account.

Verdict: The videos claiming that Noreen Niazi demanded “Operation Sindoor Part 2” from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are doctored.



