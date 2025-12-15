FBI foils 'terror plot' targeting Los Angeles: US attorney general

A general view of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) building in Washington, US. — Reuters/File

Four people charged with conspiracy, reads complaint.

Group also planned to target ice agents, vehicles, says official.

Says plot included planting explosives at 5 sites on New Year’s Eve.

WASHINGTON: The FBI has foiled a bomb plot targeting multiple targets, including immigration agents and vehicles, in Los Angeles and Orange County, Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Monday.

"The Turtle Island Liberation Front—a far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist group—was preparing to conduct a series of bombings against multiple targets in California beginning on New Year’s Eve. The group also planned to target ICE agents and vehicles," Bondi said in a statement.

Four people have been charged with conspiracy and possession of an unregistered destructive device, according to the complaint filed in the US District Court for the Central District of California.

The bombing plot called for planting explosive devices at five locations targeting two US companies at midnight on New Year's Eve in the Los Angeles area, it said.

The four defendants named in the complaint are Audrey Illeene Carroll, Zachary Aaron Page, Dante Gaffield, and Tina Lai.

According to a sworn statement in support of the complaint, Carroll in November presented an eight-page handwritten document to a paid confidential source titled "Operation Midnight Sun" which described a bomb plot.

Carroll and Page later allegedly recruited the other two defendants to help carry out the plan, which included them "acquiring bomb-making materials and traveling to a remote location in the Mojave Desert to construct and detonate test explosive devices on December 12, 2025," the sworn statement alleges.

FBI agents intervened, however, before they could complete their work to assemble a functional explosive device.