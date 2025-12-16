Fact check: Punjab introduces new traffic fines, including a Rs200,000 penalty for specific violations

Any person who sells a vehicle or alters a vehicle in a manner that contravenes the ordinance shall be punishable by up to two years' imprisonment, a fine of up to Rs 200,000, or both

Multiple posts circulating online claim that a new ordinance rolled out by the Punjab government has significantly increased traffic fines, with penalties going up to Rs200,000, along with imprisonment terms for certain violations.

The claim is true, though some important details are missing from the viral posts.

Claim

On November 26, a Facebook user shared a graphic with an Urdu caption stating: "Now heavy fines will be imposed for violating traffic laws. According to details, the Punjab law department has issued a new ordinance regarding violations of traffic rules".

According to the post, Punjab's new traffic ordinance, the Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance 2025 (Fourth Amendment), introduces higher fines and stricter penalties for violations, including overspeeding, traffic signal violations, overloading, and smoke-emitting vehicles.

The post further claims that fines will now range from Rs2,000 to Rs100,000.

Similar claims were also shared on X and Facebook. Some users questioned whether fines could be raised to such high amounts.

Fact

Geo Fact Check verified the claim through official sources, including the deputy inspector general of traffic police Punjab, a district police spokesperson in Vehari, and the gazette notification of the Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance 2025.

The online claims are largely accurate, though they understate the maximum fine, which can go up to Rs200,000 rather than Rs100,000.

Waqas Nazir, the Deputy Inspector General of Traffic Police Punjab, confirmed to Geo Fact Check via messages that traffic fines have been revised and several violations have been criminalised under the Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance 2025, which was promulgated on November 25.

Nazir's office also shared an official document detailing revised fines and penalties under the Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance (Fourth Amendment) 2025.

Separately, Adnan Tariq, the public relations officer of the Vehari district police, confirmed to Geo Fact Check that the revised fines came into effect across Punjab on December 1.

Under the previous law governing traffic fines in the province, the Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance of 1965, fines ranged from Rs200 to a maximum of Rs5,000.

But in the new ordinance, fines start from Rs2,000 and go up to Rs200,000, with imprisonment introduced for several violations.

Below is a breakdown of the fines for different types of vehicles.

Verdict: The claim is true. Punjab’s Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance (Fourth Amendment) 2025 introduces significantly higher traffic fines ranging from Rs2,000 to Rs200,000, along with stricter penalties and possible jail terms.

Separately, one wheeling of a motorcycle now carries up to six months imprisonment or a fine of Rs5,000, while a repeat offence is punishable with up to two years imprisonment or a fine of Rs10,000.

Additionally, any person who sells a vehicle or alters a vehicle in a manner that contravenes this ordinance shall be punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to Rs 200,000, or both.

