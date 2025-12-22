Foldable iPhone Apple reportedly scrambling to achieve a perfect display

Tech titan Apple has been up to its first foldable iPhone for quite a while, but a fresh insight surfaced by a prolific tipster suggests that the iPhone maker is facing technical challenges in achieving a completely crease-free display on what is rumoured as iPhone Fold.

While most of the previous leaks have indicated that Apple is gearing up to launch its first foldable iPhone in 202, renowned tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that Apple is struggling to develop a folding screen that appears entirely flat when opened.

If having a slight crease is something Apple is fretting over, then there's no harm in that, as leading foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold also have slight creases at the hinge. While that is not a major issue, it affects the overall aesthetics of the device.

Irrespective of what the leakers have to say, Apple’s engineers are reportedly committed to creating a device without any visible creases, but it seems they have not yet overcome this challenge.

The tipster also outlined that Apple is experimenting with various types of ultra-thin flexible glass (UFG) for its foldable iPhone, which is expected to debut in September 2026.

The debut of the iPhone Fold is believed to change Apple’s usual iPhone release schedule, as the iPhone 18 Pro is also bound to come out in September 2026, whereas the iPhone 18 may be delayed until March 2027.

If it succeeds, the creation of a foldable iPhone would be a new territory for Apple, with industry analysts speculating that it may feature an under-display camera, eliminating the need for a notch or cut-out.

While iPhone Fold appears to be the most plausible name for the foldable iPhone, an official name has not been finalised by Apple. It is of note that it would be as per Apple's branding strategy should it go for "iPhone Fold".

As developments are unfolding, curiosity is taking over fans as to what Apple will ultimately showcase at the launch.