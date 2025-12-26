Triumphs and troubles: Pakistan's mixed sporting journey in 2025

Cricket excites in spots, javelin ace wins gold in major Games, hockey team secures first silver medal in 11 years

2025 proved to be a roller-coaster year for Pakistan's sports, featuring times of celebration alongside disappointing moments.

In cricket, Pakistan recorded several notable achievements in select formats, but inconsistent performances in major tournaments prevented sustained success at the highest level.

Hockey provided a rare positive headline as Pakistan qualified for the Pro Hockey League after several years, following New Zealand’s decision to withdraw from the competition.

In athletics, javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem failed to meet expectations at the World Athletics Championships but made a comeback by winning gold medals at the Islamic Solidarity Games and the National Games.

Pakistan’s local talent also made its mark in sports such as squash, volleyball and snooker, securing notable victories at regional and international levels.

Cricket

Let's start with the cricket. Pakistan opened the year by hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the country’s first ICC tournament on home grounds since the 1996 World Cup.

The hosts’ campaign, however, was short-lived, as Green Shirts were knocked out of the event after losing their opening two matches.

A view shows the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 during a ceremony at Diwan-e-Aam, Lahore Fort on February 16, 2025. — —X/@TheRealPCB

Handshake controversy

Tensions between Pakistan and India escalated in May when the nuclear-armed neighbours engaged in a brief military clash. The strained relations carried over to the Asia Cup T20I tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where India won all three matches against Pakistan, including the final.

India's Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan's Salman Agha during the coin toss at Asia Cup match on September 14, 2025. — Reuters

During the tournament, Indian players refused to accept the winner’s trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi and declined to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts at the toss and after matches. Several players from both sides were seen making provocative gestures, prompting the International Cricket Council (ICC) to consider sanctions for breaches of conduct.

General view as Asian Cricket Council and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi stands on the podium with Emirates Cricket Board Vice Chairman Khalid Al Zarooni before the trophy presentations. — Reuters

While the men’s international team struggled to meet expectations, the country found reasons for optimism in its youth and emerging sides, as the Under-19 and emerging junior teams clinched Asia Cup titles.

The Pakistan Shaheens lifted the Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars title in Doha, overcoming Bangladesh A in a thrilling final that went down to a Super Over, marking Pakistan’s record third triumph in the tournament.

Pakistan Shaheens team and management celebrate after winning the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 by defeating Bangladesh 'A' in the final at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on November 23, 2025. – ACC

Success was not limited to the Rising Stars title. In the 21st edition of the Hong Kong Sixes, Pakistan defeated Kuwait by 43 runs at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok.

Pakistan team celebrates after defeating Kuwait to win the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 final at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, on November 9, 2025. – PCB

The much-anticipated glory of the year came in the U19 Asia Cup, where Pakistan produced a resounding 191-run victory over arch-rivals India in the final at the ICC Academy Ground. Opener Sameer Minhas starred with a record-breaking 172 — the highest individual score in a U19 Asia Cup final.

Pakistan players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 by defeating India in the final at the ICC Academy in Dubai on December 21, 2025. — PCB

Hockey

Hockey in Pakistan has seen a sharp decline over the past few decades, largely due to administrative challenges, underinvestment, and inadequate infrastructure. However, renewed efforts are underway to restore the national sport, with increased government backing, youth development initiatives, and greater international engagement aimed at returning Pakistan to its former glory.

This year, Pakistan’s hockey revival gained momentum at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, where the team reached the final of the FIH Nations Hockey Cup for the first time in 11 years, since their appearance in the 2014 Champions Trophy final in Bhubaneswar. The team performed admirably at the Nations Cup, ultimately clinching the silver medal.

Pakistan national team poses for a photo after the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup final on June 21, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur.— @FIH_Hockey/X)

The national team also featured in the Pro Hockey League after several years, following New Zealand’s decision to withdraw from the competition.

Athletics: Arshad’s golds

Pakistan’s biggest athletics name continued to turn overseas appearances into podium finishes, despite some setbacks.

Olympic gold medal winner Arshad Nadeem won javelin gold at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, with a throw of 86.40m.

Arshad Nadeem poses with his gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games. — Instagram/@arshadnadeem29

Later, he added another overseas win at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, where he took javelin gold with an 83.05m throw.

In a year where Pakistan’s international sporting identity leaned heavily on individuals, Arshad kept Pakistan visible at high-profile meets.

Cue sports

Snooker is something that Pakistan can always count on to bring home results. It again provided Pakistan with the most returns, delivering results across formats and age groups.

In Muscat, Oman, Muhammad Asif and Asjad Iqbal won the IBSF World Cup of Team Snooker 2025, beating Hong Kong (China-2) 3–2 in a comeback final to secure the team crown.

Winners and officials pose for a photo after the conclusion of the Oman World Cup of Men and Team Snooker 2025. — Instagram/@ibsf.media

Bahrain has two feel-good moments: the established champion adding another major trophy, and the next generation announcing itself.

In the IBSF World Masters final, Asif edged India’s Brijesh Damani 4–3 to win the title. And in the under-17 bracket, Mohammad Hasnain Akhtar claimed the IBSF World Under-17 Snooker Championship, defeating Riley Powell of Wales 4–0 in the final.

Muhammad Asif gives a post match interview following his trimph in the IBSF World Masters Snooker Championship 2025 final. — Instagram/@ibsf.media

Put together, it was a rare full-spectrum year: a world team title, a major individual crown, and a junior world champion.

Squash

Pakistan’s squash story in 2025 was about results logged on the road.

In London, Ontario, Noor Zaman won the Nash Cup 2025, beating Egypt’s Moustafa Elsirty 3–0. The match turned into a marathon first game (19–17) before Zaman closed it out in straight games.

Noor Zaman with trophy after winning Nash Cup final. — Instagram/@noorzmn

In the United States, Muhammad Ashab Irfan captured the St Louis Open 2025 in Missouri, beating England’s Charlie Lee 3–0 in the final (11–7, 11–2, 11–7). It was the kind of tour win that matters in accumulation: not one big moment, but repeated evidence that Pakistani players can travel and take titles.

Mountaineering: history made

Away from conventional sport, Pakistan also recorded a landmark achievement in high-altitude climbing.

Mountaineer Sirbaz Khan displays Pakistan's flag after successfully summiting Mount Kangchenjunga in Nepal without supplemental oxygen. — Instagram/@sirbazkhan_mission14

By summiting Kangchenjunga, Sirbaz Khan became the first Pakistani to complete all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres without supplemental oxygen, a global-category milestone that places him among a very small group worldwide.