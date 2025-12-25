In pictures: Christians celebrate Christmas around the world

Pope Leo XIV holds first Christmas mass of his pontificate, greeting thousands of faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square

Christmas was observed across the world on Thursday as people around the world in prayers and traditional festivities with religious devotion and celebrations.

With churches lit up and decorated with Christmas trees, worshippers took part in services

Pope Leo XIV held the first Christmas mass of his pontificate, greeting thousands of faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square before the service.

During the mass, Leo said Christmas was a feast of "faith, charity and hope" and criticised a "distorted economy" that "leads us to treat human beings as mere merchandise".

Before, he spoke in front of St Peter’s basilica to offer Christmas wishes and thank those who had come to follow the mass on outdoor screens despite rainy weather.

Pope Leo XIV waves to the faithfull at the main balcony of St. Peter's basilica before delivering the Urbi et Orbi message and blessing to the city and the world as part of Christmas celebrations, at St Peter´s square in the Vatican on December 25, 2025.— AFP

Christians click selfies during Christmas celebrations at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lahore on December 25, 2025. — AFP

Christians pray during Christmas mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lahore on December 25, 2025. — AFP

Christians pray during Christmas mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lahore on December 25, 2025. — AFP

"St Peter’s is very large but unfortunately it is not large enough to receive all of you," he told the crowd of around 5,000 people.

The US pope has adopted a more discreet and moderate style to that of his charismatic predecessor Francis, who died on April 21.

The mass was attended by high-ranking Church figures, diplomats and around 6,000 faithful.

Leo stuck to a very religious homily without any direct reference to current affairs.

The ceremony celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ and is one of the most important days in the Catholic Church calendar.

The service combines traditional music with symbolic gestures such as placing a statue of the baby Jesus in a cradle.

The statue of St. Peter before Pope Leo XIV addresses the Urbi et Orbi message and blessing to the city and the world as part of Christmas celebrations, at St Peter’s square in the Vatican on December 25, 2025.— AFP

Pope Leo XIV waves to faithfull as he arrives aboard the popemobile ahead of addressing the Urbi et Orbi message and blessing to the city and the world as part of Christmas celebrations, at St Peter’s square in the Vatican on December 25, 2025.— AFP

Pope Leo XIV arrives to perform the Christmas mass at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on December 25, 2025.— AFP

Well-wishers wait for members of Britain's Royal Family to arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in eastern England, on December 25, 2025.— AFP

Pope Leo XIV holds an incent burner as he performs the Christmas mass at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on December 25, 2025.— AFP



