Fact-check: Video falsely claims woman is Faiz Hameed's wife

Faiza Shakil tells Geo Fact Check that she has already reported matter to National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency

After a Pakistani military court sentenced former spy chief Faiz Hameed to 14 years in prison, a video began circulating on social media which purportedly showed Hameed’s wife holding a press conference in which she claimed that her husband was being forced to record a statement against former prime minister Imran Khan.

The claim is false.

Claim

On December 13, a TikTok user shared a video with a voiceover claiming that Faiz Hameed’s wife had held a press conference in Quetta following his conviction.

The video was overlaid with the text: “My husband is under pressure to give a statement against Imran Khan.”

At the time of writing, the post had been viewed over 591,000 times, shared more than 6,056 times, and liked over 52,000 times.

Similar claims also circulated on Facebook and YouTube here and here.

Fact

The woman in the video has no relation to Pakistan’s former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, Hameed, who was court-martialed earlier this month.

The woman in the video is actually Faiza Shakil. Videos from a press conference she held earlier in August were shared online, with users falsely claiming that she was Faiz Hameed’s wife.

On December 13, Shakil held a press conference at the Quetta Press Club to dispel the online claims and clarify that she was not Hameed’s wife.

She said her husband’s name was Muhammad Asif Ahmed, a Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) employee, and that they have been married for 22 years. She added that she has no connection to Hameed or any military official.

She said the misinformation had harmed her family, describing the post as extreme and entirely baseless.

Her statement can be seen here.

Separately, Shakil told Geo Fact Check over the phone that she had already reported the matter to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

Geo Fact Check also reviewed the press conference held by Shakil on August 26, 2025. In the press conference, she discussed her career at Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University (SBKWU), Quetta, and the challenges she faced during her career.

Nowhere in the press conference did she mention Hameed.

Verdict: The woman in the circulating video is Shakil, an activist from Quetta, not Hameed’s wife.



