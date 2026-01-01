In pictures: Fireworks light up skies worldwide as 2026 begins

Celebrations roll from east to west, as people all over the world usher in the New Year

Fireworks lit up midnight skies above landmarks from Sydney Harbour Bridge to Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, as cities around the world rang in the New Year and welcomed 2026 with dazzling displays watched by huge crowds.

Night skies are lighting up with New Year’s fireworks as people across the globe usher in 2026.

It takes roughly 26 hours for the new year to be welcomed across 39 different time zones.

Revellers watch fireworks during the New Year celebrations in Karachi on January 1, 2026. — AFP

People watch fireworks explode over the port city as part of the New Year celebrations in Colombo on December 31, 2025. — AFP

Revellers watch fireworks during the New Year celebrations in Lahore on January 1, 2026. — AFP

People crowd Princes Street during the Hogmanay street party to see in the New Year in Edinburgh on December 31, 2025. — AFP

Fireworks explode over the Erasmus Bridge as part of New Year celebrations in Rotterdam on January 1, 2026. — AFP

Fireworks explode over Berlin's landmark, the Brandenburg Gate, during festivities titled "Yeah 26" to celebrate the New Year, in Berlin on January 1, 2026. — AFP

A young man swings a burning tyre in Zone 7 of Sebokeng township, south of Johannesburg, on January 1, 2026. — AFP

Revellers gather by the Eiffel Tower to welcome in the New Year, in central Paris on December 31, 2025. — AFP

Fireworks explode over Thermaikos gulf next to the White Tower in Thessaloniki during New Year´s celebrations on January 1, 2026. — AFP

Fireworks explode next to the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis during New Year celebrations in Athens, early on January 1, 2026. — AFP

A man gestures as he leans out of a car while spinning during a spinners event at an arena for a crossover gathering on New Year´s Eve in Bulawayo on December 31, 2025. — AFP

A reveler poses as she celebrates New Year´s Eve in Times Square on December 31, 2025 in New York. — AFP

People watch fireworks light up the sky during New Year celebrations in Lusail early on January 1, 2026. — AFP

A man launches fireworks during New Year celebrations in Baghdad, early on January 1, 2026. — AFP

Fireworks light up the sky around the Burj Khalifa during New Year celebrations in Dubai early on January 1, 2026. — AFP

Revellers watch fireworks during the New Year celebrations in Lahore on January 1, 2026.

Fireworks light up the sky around the Burj Khalifa during New Year celebrations in Dubai early on January 1, 2026. — AFP

Revellers celebrate the New Year at CG road in Ahmedabad on January 1, 2026. — AFP

Revellers watch a fireworks and light show for children on Museumplein as part of New Year's Eve celebrations in Amsterdam on December 31, 2025. — AFP

Residents of Damascus attend New Year's Eve celebrations in the capital's Old City on December 31, 2025. — AFP

Revellers let off fireworks as they celebrate the New Year in Alun-Alun Kota Gianyar in Bali, on January 1, 2026. — AFP

Palestinians sit in front of New Year's decorations in Gaza City on December 31, 2025. — AFP

Fireworks light up the midnight sky during 2026 New Year´s Day celebrations in Jakarta on January 1, 2026. — AFP

Dancers perform on stage as people celebrate the New Year 2026 at the Juyongguan Great Wall, Beijing, on January 1, 2026. — AFP

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over the Chao Phraya River during 2026 New Year´s Day celebrations in Bangkok on January 1, 2026. — AFP

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over the Chao Phraya River during 2026 New Year's Day celebrations in Bangkok on January 1, 2026. — AFP

Fireworks from the Taipei 101 building light up the midnight sky in the heavy rain during 2026 New Year´s Day celebrations in Taipei on January 1, 2026. — AFP

The "family fireworks" light up the Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge three hours ahead of the main show at midnight in Sydney on New Year´s Eve on December 31, 2025. — AFP

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque and Seri Saujana Bridge during New Year's Day celebrations in Putrajaya on January 1, 2026. — AFP

People watch fireworks from the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. — Reuters

Fireworks explode during the celebrations in Barcelona, Spain. — Reuters

Fireworks explode over the Sava River in Belgrade, Serbia. — Reuters



