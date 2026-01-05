Fact-check: Viral video of mob attack on mobile shop did not occur in Pakistan

A group of men entered a mobile phone shop in Mumbai and assaulted a shop worker over a Christmas-related social media post

A video circulating widely on social media shows a group of young men storming a mobile phone shop, assaulting a shopkeeper, and vandalising the premises. The video is being shared with the claim that the incident occurred in Pakistan.

The claim is false. The video was not filmed in Pakistan; it was recorded in India.

On January 1, a user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a 45-second video claiming: “In Pakistan, a citizen gathered his entire family and stormed a phone shop after the headphones he bought as original turned out to be fake.”

The post has received over 15,500 views and more than 103 likes to date.

The incident took place in Mumbai, India, not Pakistan.

According to Indian media outlets News18 and Republic, the CCTV footage was recorded on December 29. Reports state that a group of men entered a mobile phone shop in Mumbai and assaulted a shop worker over a Christmas-related social media post.

Verdict: The video was recorded in India, where a mob attacked a mobile shop worker over a Christmas-related social media post. It did not take place in Pakistan.

Verdict: The video was recorded in India, where a mob attacked a mobile shop worker over a Christmas-related social media post. It did not take place in Pakistan.




