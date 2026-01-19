In pictures: Smoke, rubble and grief after Gul Plaza blaze
Fire crews and heavy machinery move through rubble at Karachi’s Gul Plaza site
By
Web Desk
Updated Monday Jan 19 2026
Smoke still lingered around the wreck of the Gul Plaza shopping centre on Monday as rescue teams moved into cooling and debris-clearing operations, with officials confirming the death toll had climbed to 26 after around 33 hours of firefighting.
A help desk set up by the Sindh government said the number of missing persons rose to 73, while the fatalities rose to 26 amid fears more victims could still be trapped inside the damaged building.