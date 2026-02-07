Kylie Kelce shares why kids anticipate Uncle Travis, Auntie Taylor visits

Travis Kelce and Kylie give sweet insights into daughter's bond with him and Taylor Swift

Kylie and Jason Kelce’s daughters count down the days to ‘uncle’ Travis Kelce and ‘auntie’ Taylor Swift’s visits because of all the shenanigans which they shared on the special podcast episode.

The 33-year-old Not Gonna Lie podcast host invited her brother-in-law, 36, on the Friday, February 6 episode and they talked about many topics including her kids’ special bond with ‘Uncle Trav.’

The retired golf coach joked that her daughters Finnley, 10 months, Bennett, 2, Elliotte, 4, and Wyatt, 6, all love be in the air, and refuse to use their legs.

“What are some other things you do with the girls, or the girls make you do, when you’re visiting?” Kylie asked the star athlete, who confirmed, “Airtime. They want to be anti-gravity. They want to be in the air, flying, acting as planes.”

While Kylie noted that “Benny thinks her legs don’t work,” she added, “the big girls are like, ‘You could throw us for seven hours straight,’” and Travis agreed, “100%.”

Kylie’s latest podcast episode was much-anticipated after she teased Travis’ appearance by posting a picture of only his silhouette.

However, fans were quick to correctly guess that it was none other than Taylor Swift’s husband-to-be.