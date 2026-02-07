Zac Efron brother Dylan recalls first ‘awful’ date with longtime girlfriend

Dylan Efron recently took a trip down memory lane, recalling his first date with Courtney King, which took place nearly a decade ago.

The high school sweethearts first crossed paths in a math hallway before heading out on a date that didn’t go exactly as planned.

“It happened super organically, but I remember—like, we both remember—locking eyes in the math hall,” Zac Efron’s younger brother told host Danielle Fishel. “That was the first time we saw each other.”

He explained that while King already knew who he was at school, that hallway moment marked their first real connection.

Later, the Dancing With the Stars contestant reached out to King on Myspace and suggested a tennis date. The outing, however, turned to a disaster, at least from Dylan's longtime girlfriend's lens.

“We played tennis, and she didn’t really know me. I’m pretty quirky,” he said, admitting that he left in the middle of the date to grab a drink without asking if she wanted one too.

“She was like, ‘Oh, that went awful,’” the Traitor star recalled with a laugh during the February 4 episode of the Teen Beat podcast, “But I thought the date went great. So I had no idea.”

Despite the awkward start, the couple quickly recovered and went on to build a relationship that has lasted for years.

The Dylan and King have been dating since at least 2016 and share a love for travel and adventure.