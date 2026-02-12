In pictures: Bangladesh votes with hope in landmark election

Large turnout as voters seek stability and growth after Hasina’s 2024 ouster and months of unrest

Bangladeshis turned out in large numbers at polling stations on Thursday to cast their votes in an election widely seen as key to restoring stability and economic growth following the 2024 removal of long-time prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a Gen Z-led uprising.

Analysts say a clear mandate is vital for ensuring steady governance in the nation of 175 million, after anti-Hasina protests sparked months of unrest and disrupted major industries, including the country’s massive garments sector — the world’s second-largest exporter.

The race features two rival coalitions led by former allies — the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami — with opinion polls indicating an advantage for the BNP.

Ansar and VDP members carry ballot boxes out of a distribution center to move them to a voting centre, a day ahead of the national election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 11, 2026. — Reuters

Polling staff seen doing paper work the 13th general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 12, 2026. —Reuters

Women stand in a queue to vote outside a polling station during the national election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 12, 2026. — Reuters

Voters stand in the queue at a polling station on the day of the 13th general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 12, 2026. — AFP

Supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) ride a vehicle outside the polling station during the 13th general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 12, 2026. —AFP

A polling officer applies ink to mark the thumb of Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of the interim government of Bangladesh, as he votes inside a polling station during the national election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 12, 2026. — Reuters

Police officers mounted on horses patrol a street during the national election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 12, 2026. — Reuters

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami party leader Shafiqur Rahman (centre) gestures to the media after casting his vote at a polling station during Bangladesh’s general election in Dhaka on February 12, 2026. — AFP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman votes inside a polling station during the national election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 12, 2026. — Reuters



