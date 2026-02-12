In pictures: Bangladesh votes with hope in landmark election
Large turnout as voters seek stability and growth after Hasina’s 2024 ouster and months of unrest
By
Web Desk
Updated Thursday Feb 12 2026
Bangladeshis turned out in large numbers at polling stations on Thursday to cast their votes in an election widely seen as key to restoring stability and economic growth following the 2024 removal of long-time prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a Gen Z-led uprising.
Analysts say a clear mandate is vital for ensuring steady governance in the nation of 175 million, after anti-Hasina protests sparked months of unrest and disrupted major industries, including the country’s massive garments sector — the world’s second-largest exporter.
The race features two rival coalitions led by former allies — the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami — with opinion polls indicating an advantage for the BNP.