Fact-check: Fake letter claims Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain's car is exempt from motorway toll tax

The deputy director at the National Highway Authority told Geo Fact Check that the minister’s personal car was not exempt from paying toll tax

A document widely shared online claims that the personal car of Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain is exempt from paying toll tax at motorway toll plazas.

Several social media users criticised the minister for allegedly avoiding a fee that ordinary citizens are required to pay.

The document is fake.

Claim

On February 3, a document circulated on social media, purportedly issued by Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain. The letter allegedly states that a Toyota Corolla bearing registration number “LEE 4271” is his personal vehicle and should not be stopped at toll plazas to collect toll tax.

At the time of writing, the post had been viewed 42,000 times, liked 1,100 times and reposted 536 times.

Identical claims were also shared on Facebook, Instagram and Threads.

Fact

No such letter was issued by the federal minister for national food security and research, nor have highway authorities been instructed to grant any such exemption.

Shah Faisal, the public relations officer to the federal minister for national food security and research, confirmed to Geo Fact Check that the document circulating online is fake.

Separately, Umair Saddozai, the deputy director at the National Highway Authority, told Geo Fact Check by phone that the authority has no record of the document. “And neither have we given his car any exemption,” he added.

Zafar Sultan Khan, director general (media and photography) at the National Assembly of Pakistan, also confirmed to Geo Fact Check that the document is fabricated.

Khan pointed out several inconsistencies. The letter carries no date, which undermines its authenticity. He further noted that as a federal minister, Hussain would not use a personal letterhead for official communication; any such correspondence would be issued through his ministry, another indication that the document was forged.

It must be noted that the document also contains multiple errors. Instead of referring to “toll tax,” it mentions “toll plaza.” Additionally, the minister’s name is spelled inconsistently throughout, appearing as “Tanveer” in some instances and “Tanvir” in others.

Verdict: The document circulated online is fake. The National Highway Authority has not received any such instruction granting toll tax exemption.



Follow us on @GeoFactCheck on X (Twitter) and @geo_factcheck on Instagram. If our readers detect any errors, we encourage them to contact us at [email protected]