Fact-check: Viral notifications about NUML and Bahria banning students from standing together are fake

Following the start of the holy month of Ramadan in February, a claim circulated online alleging that the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and Bahria University had warned female and male students not to stand together during the month.

According to the claim, if any couple was found standing together, their nikkah would be solemnised immediately.

This claim is false. No such instructions have been issued by either university.

Claim

Two purported documents dated February 20 began circulating online, allegedly issued by the National University of Modern Languages and Bahria University in Islamabad.

Both letters, addressed to students, carry identical wording: “It is hereby informed that during the holy month of Ramadan, standing together in couples (boy and girl) is strictly prohibited. If any couple is found standing together, their nikah will be arranged immediately.”

One notification, allegedly issued by NUML Islamabad, bears the signature of Prof Dr Nadeem Talib, listed as director academics. The other, purportedly from Bahria University, carries the signature of Prof Dr Aisha Rahman, also listed as director academics.

The notification circulating on social media, supposedly from the National University of Modern Languages, on the right, and the one supposedly from Bahria University on the left.

The documents were widely shared on X and Facebook.



Fact

Students and administration officials at both universities have denied issuing any such instructions during Ramadan.

Dr Nadeem Talib, the director academics at the National University of Modern Languages, whose signature appears on the purported document, told Geo Fact Check that the letter was fabricated.

“It has not been issued by my office,” he said in a message.

Waqas Ahmad, public relations officer at NUML, and Dr Abdul Wahid, head of the department of accounting and finance, also dismissed the viral letter as fake.

A student from the psychology department at NUML told Geo Fact Check by phone that students had received no such instructions and suggested the letter appeared to be satire.

At Bahria University in Islamabad, Dr Shehzad Khalid, director academics, said the document was self-generated and fabricated. She added that there is no faculty member named Aisha Rehman serving as director of academics at the university, whose name appears in the online document.

While Mujtaba Ali, the deputy director of public relations and marketing at Bahria University, also confirmed by phone that the notification is fake and has been circulated with edited names of different universities, largely as a meme.

Verdict: The purported notifications from the National University of Modern Languages and Bahria University claiming restrictions on male and female students during Ramadan are fabricated. No such instructions have been issued by either institution.



