Fact-check: No, this video does not show Balochistan celebrating India's win over Pakistan

In reality the video shows an event at the Government College University in Lahore which predates the T-20 match

Following Pakistan’s defeat in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against India on February 15 in Sri Lanka, a video began circulating on social media claiming that India’s victory was celebrated in Pakistan’s province of Balochistan.

The claim is false. The clip circulating online is unrelated to the recent match.

Claim

On February 16, a user posted a 30-second video on Facebook with a caption in Hindi that read: “The Baloch people were immersed in celebration over India’s victory.” The video has been viewed more than 700 times and received 62 likes.

The clip was also shared elsewhere on X (Twitter).

Fact

The clip circulating online was neither recorded in Balochistan nor is it related to the recent match between India and Pakistan.

Noor Rehman, the assistant professor and history adviser to the Society for Culture and Heritage Society at Government College University in Lahore, told Geo Fact Check by phone that the video was recorded on the university premises on January 23, well before the February 15 match.

He added that the video shows a Lohri event held at the university and organised by the Society for Culture and Heritage Society.

Additionally, through a Google reverse image search, Geo Fact Check found that similar videos were shared online in January, again before the T20 match between India and Pakistan. Some of these clips can be viewed here and here.

Verdict: The video shared online shows a celebration at Government College University Lahore and has no connection to the T20 World Cup.

Follow us on @GeoFactCheck on X (Twitter) and @geo_factcheck on Instagram. If our readers detect any errors, we encourage them to contact us at [email protected]