Fact-check: False claim circulates online about Covid-19 vaccines and BBC report

No such report exists on BBC’s website or has been aired by the media organisation

Viral posts circulating on social media in Pakistan claim that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has reported that people vaccinated against Covid-19 will die by June 2026.

This dangerous misinformation has no basis in fact and is entirely fabricated.

Claim

“People who were vaccinated for Covid-19 won’t live up to June 2026. BBC confirmed,” a user wrote on Threads.

Identical claims were shared on Facebook and X and can be seen here and here.

Fact

No such report or article has been published by the BBC.

The media relations manager at the BBC confirmed to Geo Fact Check via email that the posts circulating online are false.

Geo Fact Check also reviewed recent BBC reports and found that no such story has been published or aired.

Verdict: The claim that the BBC reported Covid-19 vaccines will cause deaths by June 2026 is completely false. No such report exists, and the posts circulating online are misleading and baseless.



Follow us on @GeoFactCheck on X (Twitter) and @geo_factcheck on Instagram. If our readers detect any errors, we encourage them to contact us at [email protected]