Gul Plaza fire: How many more warnings must pass before accountability follows?

A deadly fire that ripped through Gul Plaza, a popular three-storey shopping mall in Karachi, killed more than 70 people and exposed serious safety failures in the country’s largest city.

The building, housing almost 1,200 businesses across its basement, mezzanine and three floors, had a variety of options for Karachiites, such as wedding wear, toys, household items, baby clothes and many more, all of which were turned to ashes as a result of the incident.

The fire not only burned down the businesses but also left the people of Karachi in deep shock as the tragic news spread on the night of January 17, 2026.

It is not the first such incident in Karachi. On September 11, 2021, the Ali Enterprises factory, located in the Baldia Town area, caught fire, claiming 264 lives, and injuring 60 people.

Some workers were able to get out of the factory from the upper floors, while others could not because of the metal grilles on the windows.

Later, authorities said the incident happened because of combustible materials, including piles of clothes and chemicals.

Blaze traps shoppers and traders

An affected shop owner, who wished to remain anonymous, aired his grievances while speaking with Geo.tv.

"The losses were immense. I lost nearly 35 years of my father’s hard work in just a few seconds. The family’s shop was our sole source of income. It was all we had."

Upon asking if he had witnessed any fire incident in the past, the trader said, "Yes, it wasn’t the first time, but this fire was much worse. These accidents can happen in markets, and the system was also in place, but the fire was so intense that it went out of control before long.

“After about 45 minutes, only one fire engine arrived and ran out of water within 20 minutes, while a second engine arrived 30 to 45 minutes later."

The trader, whose livelihood went up in smoke on that fateful night, appealed to the Sindh government to extend full support to the families of those who lost their lives.

"Those who suffered financial losses should also be compensated, and they are ready to cooperate with the government as well.

"Most importantly, as for our market, it should be reconstructed and handed back to us at the earliest."

Police officers, rescue workers and shopkeepers gather, following a massive fire that broke out in the Gul Plaza Shopping Mall in Karachi on January 19, 2026. — Reuters

It is important to mention that there are multiple buildings, lacking any fire safety system, in Karachi, including the Saddar mobile market, Tariq Road, Hyderi, Fisheries, and many other malls, which need timely attention and changes that can keep them safe from any unfortunate incident in the future.

Noting this issue, Murad stated that the provincial government has directed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to check and approve fire safety systems of the markets, malls, and plazas, as it believes in transparent governance.

Responding to Geo.tv’s queries, Karachi Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad said, "With the cooperation of the Sindh government and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), all the data of registered commercial plazas’ fire safety data is available on record. This data is being monitored by the online sharing system.

“This system is being upgraded to improve public access, which is seen as an example of transparent governance.”

He added that the safety audit report of Gul Plaza "will be made public after legal requirements are met, to ensure there is no scope for embezzlement and to reveal all details to citizens".

Questions remain unanswered

Whenever there's a major fire incident in the city, authorities and political stakeholders in the city blame each other. In this case, Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) blamed the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP), while in response, PPP blamed MQM-P.

However, in this blame game, the plaza, many precious lives, and businesses worth tens of millions were reduced to ashes.

"The Sindh government, under the leadership of the PPP, is doing a great job and actively working on a world-class 'Fire Safety Policy', which will be completed soon.

“The fire brigade has also been equipped with modern conditions, better training and a rapid response system. Emergency coordination is much more effective than before, which will ensure the protection of precious human lives,” said Murad.

As a result of the devastating Gul Plaza fire incident, authorities and market associations are urged to reassess fire safety measures in Karachi’s high-risk markets to prevent any similar tragedy in the future.

Smoke rises as firefighters spray water to extinguish a massive fire that broke out in the Gul Plaza Shopping Centre building, in Karachi on January 18, 2026. — Reuters

According to Faheem Noori, president of the All Saddar Alliance of Market and Mall Association, the incident has prompted traders across the city to take fire safety more seriously.

“As of today, inspections are being carried out in the markets based on the orders issued by the Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“Civil Defence, the electric department, SBCA, and other relevant departments, under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner, are visiting the markets together.

“During these visits, letters are being issued to the concerned parties outlining certain tasks.

“Some of these tasks must be completed within one week, some within one month, and others within three months.”

Are markets in Karachi installing high-end fire safety systems?

Noori, while speaking to Geo.tv, stated: “There is no doubt that the markets are completely at risk.

“The new malls have installed high-end fire safety systems and are using modern technology, so they are relatively better; however, the old markets, old buildings, and old malls are in a dilapidated condition.”

He added that notices had been issued regarding electrical wiring, instructing that all wiring needed to be properly fixed, preventing any fire incidents.

“Earlier, there was no proper monitoring system in markets such as Madina City Mall, Zainab Market and Rex Market, but the process has started and can resolve these issues if checks and balances continue.”

Noori said the markets had a major failure, as there were multiple encroachments on the upper floors. "The main problem is on the upper floors, where there are encroachments, blocked passages and illegal industries using chemicals and acids, posing a serious risk."

A firefighter works next to the smoldering remains, following a massive fire that broke out in the Gul Plaza Shopping Mall in Karachi on January 19, 2026. — Reuters

The deputy mayor, however, assured that immediate and effective action would be taken against any violation of the law.

“In extreme cases, even serious reprisals are taken, including the closure of malls.

“The Sindh government has adopted a clear policy of not allowing any pressure to lead to murder in any of the incidents.”

It’s time for authorities to take serious action against illegal buildings and those destroying the beauty of the metropolitan city, which happens to be Pakistan’s business hub.

Both federal and provincial governments must strictly enforce fire and building safety laws during the construction of any high-rise apartments, malls, and other commercial structures in Karachi to prevent any dreadful incident.



Rehan Shahid is a staffer at Geo.tv.



