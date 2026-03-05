Fact-check: Website asking users to register for Rs13,000 Ramadan relief is fraudulent

Officials privy to the information said there is no application, web portal, or website to apply for the Rs13,000 Ramadan Relief Package, only an official website and helpline to check eligibility

Prior to the start of the month of Ramadan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a Rs38 billion Ramadan relief package under which Rs13,000 would be digitally transferred to 12.2 million low-income families across Pakistan.

Soon after the announcement, a message began circulating online with a web link instructing people to register on the link to receive their Ramadan package from the federal government.

However, the website is fraudulent and has no link with the government.

On February 25, a Facebook user circulated a link "https://rahmadani.org/Prime-Minister-Rs13000-Ramadan" encouraging Pakistani citizens to receive Rs13,000 as part of the prime minister's Ramadan relief package.

The post claimed that if users clicked on the link and answered a few questions, they would immediately receive Rs13,000.

The post also included a picture of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with a text overlay that read: "Ramadan Mubarak 2026. Special announcement regarding distribution. During Ramadan, Rs13,000 will be provided per household. Announcement for providing this amount."





The online link is fake and has no connection with the prime minister's Ramadan relief programme, officials confirmed.

Adil Hussain, a section officer at the ministry of poverty alleviation and social safety in Islamabad, told Geo Fact Check via phone that the circulating link could be a scam.

Hussain added that individuals who want to check their eligibility for the Ramadan relief package can call the 9999 helpline, where an agent can verify their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) and inform them of their status.

He further explained that beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme have already been identified and that, for the Ramadan Relief Package 2026, there is no application process, web portal, or website to register and receive the amount.

Asad Shabbir, deputy director (digital) at the Press Information Department (PID), told Geo Fact Check via messages that the correct webpage to check one's status for the cash transfer is http://pmrrp.nitb.gov.pk/ and that the helpline number is 9999.

It should also be noted that Pakistan government websites use the domain "gov.pk". The webpage circulating online does not end with the domain name gov.pk.

Verdict: The circulating website asking users to register for the Rs13,000 Ramadan relief payment is fraudulent and has no connection with the government's official programme. Authorities say there is no online registration portal and that eligibility can only be verified through the official website or by calling the 9999 helpline.



