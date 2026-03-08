 
Geo News

OpenAI hardware leader resigns after deal with Pentagon

Surveillance of Americans without judicial oversight needed more deliberation, says Kalinowski

By
Reuters
|

March 08, 2026

OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. — Reuters
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. — Reuters 

Caitlin Kalinowski, who oversaw hardware at OpenAI, announced her resignation on Saturday, citing concerns about the company's agreement with the Department of Defence.

In a social media post on X, Kalinowski wrote that OpenAI did not take enough time before agreeing to deploy its AI models on the Pentagon's classified cloud networks.

"AI has an important role in national security," Kalinowski posted. "But surveillance of Americans without judicial oversight and lethal autonomy without human authorisation are lines that deserved more deliberation than they got.”

Reuters could not immediately reach Kalinowski for comment, but she wrote on X that while she has "deep respect" for OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and the team, the company announced the Pentagon deal "without the guardrails defined," she posted.

"It's a governance concern first and foremost," Kalinowski wrote in a subsequent X post. "These are too important for deals or announcements to be rushed."

OpenAI said the day after the deal was struck that it includes additional safeguards to protect its use cases. The company on Saturday reiterated that its "red lines" preclude use of its technology in domestic surveillance or autonomous weapons.

"We recognise that people have strong views about these issues and we will continue to engage in discussion with employees, government, civil society and communities around the world,” the company said in a statement to Reuters.

Kalinowski joined OpenAI in 2024 after leading augmented reality hardware development at Meta Platforms.

With lunar missions looming, scientists grow chickpeas in 'moon dirt'
With lunar missions looming, scientists grow chickpeas in 'moon dirt'
Apple debuts $599 MacBook Neo to challenge Chromebooks, Windows PCs
Apple debuts $599 MacBook Neo to challenge Chromebooks, Windows PCs
Apple launches new generation of MacBook laptops starting at $1,099
Apple launches new generation of MacBook laptops starting at $1,099
US State Department switches to OpenAI as American agencies start phasing out Anthropic
US State Department switches to OpenAI as American agencies start phasing out Anthropic
Pakistan to witness 'Blood Moon' as total lunar eclipse occurs today
Pakistan to witness 'Blood Moon' as total lunar eclipse occurs today
Amazon's AWS reports outage after UAE datacenter struck by 'objects'
Amazon's AWS reports outage after UAE datacenter struck by 'objects'
Who killed Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme? Amateur sleuths ask AI for help
Who killed Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme? Amateur sleuths ask AI for help
Australia says it may go after app stores, search engines in AI age crackdown
Australia says it may go after app stores, search engines in AI age crackdown