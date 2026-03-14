11 Indian nationals charged in US visa fraud conspiracy

Representative image shows an agent from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) holding a detained man during a traffic stop, in Washington, DC, US, August 17, 2025. — Reuters

Clerks falsely claimed as crime victims.

Fake armed robberies caught on surveillance.

Victims allegedly paid to join scheme.

Eleven Indian nationals have been charged in the United States over an alleged visa fraud conspiracy involving staged armed robberies at stores so clerks could falsely claim to be victims of violent crime on immigration applications.

According to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts, the alleged purpose of the scheme was to enable participants to seek a U non-immigration status, or a U Visa, which is available to victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and have helped law enforcement in investigating or prosecuting criminal activity.

Prosecutors alleged that in March 2023, Patel and his co-conspirators set up and carried out staged armed robberies at at least six convenience/liquor stores and fast-food restaurants in Massachusetts and elsewhere.

During the alleged robberies, the "robber" would threaten store clerks and/or owners with an apparent firearm before taking cash from the register and fleeing, while the interaction was captured on store surveillance video, according to court documents.

The clerks and/or owners would then allegedly wait five or more minutes until the "robber" had escaped before calling police to report the "crime".

Prosecutors said the supposed "victims" each paid Patel to take part in the scheme, while Patel allegedly paid store owners for the use of their stores in the staged robberies.

The statement said Patel, the "robber", and the getaway driver were previously charged and convicted.

The eleven defendants charged in the latest case are alleged to have either arranged with the organiser to set up each robbery, or paid for themselves or a family member to participate as a "victim".

Those charged with one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud are:

Jitendrakumar Patel, 39, unlawfully residing in Marshfield, Massachusetts;

Maheshkumar Patel, 36, unlawfully residing in Randolph, Massachusetts;

Sanjaykumar Patel, 45, unlawfully residing in Quincy, Massachusetts;

Dipikaben Patel, 40, deported to India after unlawfully residing in Weymouth, Massachusetts;

Rameshbhai Patel, 52, unlawfully residing in Eubank, Kentucky;

Amitabahen Patel, 43, unlawfully residing in Plainville, Massachusetts;

Ronakkumar Patel, 28, unlawfully residing in Maryland Heights, Missouri;

Missouri; Sangitaben Patel, 36, unlawfully residing in Randolph, Massachusetts;

Minkesh Patel, 42, unlawfully residing in Perrysburg, Ohio;

Sonal Patel, 42, unlawfully residing in Perrysburg, Ohio; and

Mitul Patel, 40, unlawfully residing in Worcester, Massachusetts. According to the statement, Jitendrakumar Patel, Maheshkumar Patel, Sanjaykumar Patel, Amitabahen Patel, Sangitaben Patel and Mitul Patel were arrested in Massachusetts and released following initial appearances in federal court in Boston.