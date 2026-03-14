11 Indian nationals charged in US visa fraud conspiracy

March 14, 2026
Eleven Indian nationals have been charged in the United States over an alleged visa fraud conspiracy involving staged armed robberies at stores so clerks could falsely claim to be victims of violent crime on immigration applications.
According to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts, the alleged purpose of the scheme was to enable participants to seek a U non-immigration status, or a U Visa, which is available to victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and have helped law enforcement in investigating or prosecuting criminal activity.
Prosecutors alleged that in March 2023, Patel and his co-conspirators set up and carried out staged armed robberies at at least six convenience/liquor stores and fast-food restaurants in Massachusetts and elsewhere.
During the alleged robberies, the "robber" would threaten store clerks and/or owners with an apparent firearm before taking cash from the register and fleeing, while the interaction was captured on store surveillance video, according to court documents.
The clerks and/or owners would then allegedly wait five or more minutes until the "robber" had escaped before calling police to report the "crime".
Prosecutors said the supposed "victims" each paid Patel to take part in the scheme, while Patel allegedly paid store owners for the use of their stores in the staged robberies.
The statement said Patel, the "robber", and the getaway driver were previously charged and convicted.
The eleven defendants charged in the latest case are alleged to have either arranged with the organiser to set up each robbery, or paid for themselves or a family member to participate as a "victim".
Those charged with one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud are:
According to the statement, Jitendrakumar Patel, Maheshkumar Patel, Sanjaykumar Patel, Amitabahen Patel, Sangitaben Patel and Mitul Patel were arrested in Massachusetts and released following initial appearances in federal court in Boston.
It said Rameshbhai Patel, Ronakkumar Patel, Sonal Patel and Minkesh Patel were arrested and made their initial appearances in Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio, and will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.
The charge of conspiracy to commit visa fraud carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.
The announcement was made by United States Attorney Leah B Foley and Ted E Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Boston Division.
The statement added that the details in the charging documents are allegations and that the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.