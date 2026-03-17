Fact-check: Video claiming to show Trump warning Pakistan over US-Iran tensions is AI generated

After the US and Israel attacked Iran, a video circulating online that has gained tens of thousands of views, claims to show the President of the United States saying that Pakistan has threatened to join the war and strike Israel.

The claim is false. The clip of Trump was created using artificial intelligence (AI).

Claim

On March 3, a user shared a 51-second video clip in which Trump can allegedly be heard saying: “Pakistan has warned Israel and the US, because Israel mistakenly said Pakistan is number two after Iran. Pakistan is fully alert with its air, land, and marine forces.”

He is further heard saying that Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif warned that if Israel attacks Iran again, Pakistan will destroy Israel.

“But here’s what I say: Pakistan should not do that,” Trump allegedly adds in the video. “Pakistan has no problem with us; their army is already on high alert. In my opinion, Pakistan should not get involved. This is Israel and Iran’s war. We need peace in the region.”

At the time of writing, the post had been viewed 77,900 times, liked 1,700 times, and reshared 604 times.

Similar claims have also been shared on Facebook, Threads and Instagram.



Fact

The viral video was generated using publicly available AI tools. Donald Trump did not make any such remarks about Pakistan recently.

Geo Fact Check conducted a reverse image search of keyframes from the video and traced the actual footage back to May 30, 2025, when Trump held a press conference with American businessman Elon Musk at the White House, long before the US launched a war with Iran this year.

The original footage is available on the official White House YouTube channel. In the 52-minute press conference, Donald Trump never mentions Pakistan’s defence minister. The only reference to Pakistan occurs at the 13:00-mark, where Trump thanks officials of India and Pakistan for ending their armed conflict in May.

Additionally, Hive Moderation, an AI-content detection platform, analysed the viral clip and gave it a 95.4% score, indicating that its audio was AI-generated.

Hive Moderation indicates a high probability that the audio was generated using AI tools.

Verdict: Donald Trump has not made any remarks about Pakistan, its military, or its defence minister since the US attacked Iran on February 28.



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