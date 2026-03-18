 
Geo News

Saudi Arabia, UAE to celebrate Eid ul Fitr on Friday

Shawwal moon not sighted across kingdom, confirms Royal Court

By
Web Desk
|

March 18, 2026

A new crescent seen through a telescope shines beside the tower of a mosque. — Reuters/File
A new crescent seen through a telescope shines beside the tower of a mosque. — Reuters/File

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced that the first day of Eid ul Fitr will fall on March 20 (Friday) after the Shawwal moon was not sighted in the kingdom.

According to Gulf News, the moon-sighting committee convened after Maghrib prayers and verified that the Shawwal moon was not sighted in the kingdom. 

An official statement from the Royal Court confirmed that Thursday will be the last day of the fasting month and Friday will be celebrated as Eid ul Ftir across the kingdom. 

Muslims celebrate Eid ul Fitr after the completion of the fasting month of Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar.

Iran's Larijani: The man whose power grew during Mideast war
Iran's Larijani: The man whose power grew during Mideast war
Senior US counterterrorism official resigns to protest Iran war
Senior US counterterrorism official resigns to protest Iran war
UK, Ukraine set to sign defence pact eyeing drone threats
UK, Ukraine set to sign defence pact eyeing drone threats
Suspected suicide attacks kill at least 23 in Nigeria's Maiduguri
Suspected suicide attacks kill at least 23 in Nigeria's Maiduguri
Trump was warned of likely Iranian retaliation on Gulf allies: sources
Trump was warned of likely Iranian retaliation on Gulf allies: sources
Americans' support for Palestinians rises: survey
Americans' support for Palestinians rises: survey
France threatens to block funds for India over climate inaction
France threatens to block funds for India over climate inaction
Trump-Xi meeting not in jeopardy but could be delayed, says White House
Trump-Xi meeting not in jeopardy but could be delayed, says White House