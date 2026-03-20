Mideast war forces Nato to shift Iraq mission to Europe

Banners displaying the Nato logo are placed at the entrance of new Nato headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2018. — Reuters

Mission will continue operations from Naples regional command.

Nato says move temporary due to evolving threat environment.

Iraq agrees redeployment, no disagreement over withdrawal: official.



Nato's mission in Iraq has been fully relocated to Europe because of the Middle East war, the alliance said, with the last staff from a non-combat force of several hundred leaving the country on Friday.

The mission was in an Iraqi military base in Baghdad's Green Zone near the US embassy, which has been targeted several times since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran three weeks ago.

A statement from the alliance's European command said: "Nato Mission Iraq has adjusted its posture, safely relocating all its personnel from the Middle East to Europe."

Nato's mission in Iraq provides assistance, advice and training to the Iraqi security forces involved in counterterrorism operations, aiming in particular to prevent any resurgence of Daesh group.

The mission will continue to operate from Nato's regional command in the Italian city of Naples, the alliance said.

General Alexus Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, offered thanks to the Iraqi government and allies "who assisted in the safe relocation of Nato personnel from Iraq."

"I would also like to thank the dedicated men and women of Nato Mission Iraq, who continued their mission throughout this period. They are true professionals," he said.

Nato said earlier Friday it was "adjusting" its mission in Iraq, with a French military source confirming the force was being temporarily relocated because of the regional war.

Alliance spokesperson Allison Hart emphasised that "Nato and Iraq's political dialogue and practical cooperation, including through Nato Mission Iraq, will continue".

According to its website, the mission established in 2018 currently has several hundred personnel from Nato allies and from partner countries Austria and Australia.

It has been headed since May 2025 by General Christophe Hintzy from France.

"A decision was taken to relocate them in line with Nato's posture regarding non-combat missions," a French military source told AFP. "Given the current threat environment, it is less relevant to keep them in place."

An Iraqi security official told AFP there had been "no disagreement" with Iraq's government regarding the redeployment, calling it a "temporary withdrawal" in light of the Mideast security situation.