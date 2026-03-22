 
Geo News

Qatar helicopter crashes after technical malfunction': ministry

Qatar has not specified where helicopter was flying or number of people on board

By
AFP
|

March 22, 2026

The Qatari flag is seen at a park near Doha Corniche, in Doha, Qatar February 17, 2018. — Reuters
The Qatari flag is seen at a park near Doha Corniche, in Doha, Qatar February 17, 2018. — Reuters 

Rescuers were searching for the crew and passengers of a Qatari military helicopter that crashed in the Gulf state´s waters after a "technical malfunction", the government said early Sunday.

"A Qatari helicopter had a technical malfunction during a routine duty, which led to its crash in the regional waters of the State," Qatar's defence ministry said in a statement posted to X. "Searching operation for its crew members and passengers is in progress."

The interior ministry said that several specialised teams have been deployed.

Qatar has not specified where the helicopter was flying or the number of people on board.

While Qatar has been targeted by several strikes since the start of the Middle East war, no connection has been made between this chopper and the conflict triggered by US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

China calls for end to war in Middle East, warns of economic impact
China calls for end to war in Middle East, warns of economic impact
Sri Lanka declined ground access to two US combat aircraft, says president
Sri Lanka declined ground access to two US combat aircraft, says president
WATCH: Australian mosque protesters heckle PM Albanese over Israel stance
WATCH: Australian mosque protesters heckle PM Albanese over Israel stance
'War has aged us': Lebanon's kids aren't alright
'War has aged us': Lebanon's kids aren't alright
Running app reveals location of France aircraft carrier in Mediterranean
Running app reveals location of France aircraft carrier in Mediterranean
Pentagon eyes $200bn war fund as Iran strikes Gulf oil, gas
Pentagon eyes $200bn war fund as Iran strikes Gulf oil, gas
Trump gets approval for gold coin in his likeness
Trump gets approval for gold coin in his likeness
F-35 hit by suspected Iranian fire marks first reported strike on US aircraft
F-35 hit by suspected Iranian fire marks first reported strike on US aircraft